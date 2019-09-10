Blue and White says Netanyahu copied party on Jordan Valley annexation

Israel’s top Arab lawmaker, MK Ayman Odeh, slams Netanyahu’s promise to annex the Jordan Valley, but at least doesn’t call it “spin.”

“This isn’t just election spin,” he says, apparently responding to nearly every other faction on left and right that’s already called it that.

“The right’s apartheid vision is composed of two parallel processes — erasing the civil status of Arabs in Israel as well as annexing the territories. They don’t want to turn the West Bank into part of Israel, they want to turn Israel into an appendage of the West Bank.”

That vision, he warned, will lead to “a minority of Jewish citizens [who] will control a majority of Palestinian subjects denied their rights.”