Border clerks announce strike that could shutter Ben Gurion by Tuesday

Israel’s border clerks announce they are preparing to go on strike starting Tuesday over unpaid wages.

The announcement by the union of the Interior Ministry officials responsible for registering people entering and exiting the country, including at Ben Gurion Airport, could mean severe delays at airports and border crossings by mid-week.

The announcement is also timed for the week after school ends for most Israeli schoolchildren, during which there is a spike in exits through Ben Gurion as hundreds of thousands of Israelis head to long-planned vacations abroad.

The union filed a labor grievance two weeks ago over longstanding delays in salary payments and benefit allocation for the agency’s employees.