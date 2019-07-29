Center-left parties blast new right-wing ‘alliance of extremists’

Center and left-wing parties blast a political union between right-wing parties

“An alliance of extremists was formed tonight,” says the centrist Blue and White. “The insistance by [Rafi] Peretz and [Bezalel] Smotrich to only recommend Netanyahu [as prime minister] is their payment for being appointed interim ministers.

“We are disappointed that [Naftali] Bennett and [Ayelet] Shaked joined forces with extremists who undermine the rule of law and gave a hand for [Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu’s immunity” from prosecution in three corruption cases.”

Nitzan Horowitz, head of the newly formed Democratic Camp, recalled past statements by members of the new alliance, including Smotrich saying he is a “proud homophobe,” Peretz supporting gay conversion therapy, and Shaked starring in a mock perfume ad called “fascism,” in a campaign spot earlier this year.

“We need to take a clear stand against the homophobic, chauvinistic, racist right,” he adds.

Ayman Odeh, chairman of the Joint List combining four Arab or Arab-majority parties, says “the real deal is annexation in exchange for immunity.”