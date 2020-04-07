The Times of Israel is liveblogging Tuesday’s developments as they unfold.
China says no new deaths in coronavirus milestone
China reports no new coronavirus deaths for the first time since it started publishing figures in January, just a day before it plans to lift travel curbs from the contagion’s epicentre of Wuhan.
But the announcement comes as suspicions linger that the ruling Communist Party government — already accused of bungling the initial response to the outbreak — continues to intentionally under-report the real number of deaths and infections.
China denies the suggestion.
Beijing imposed an unprecedented lockdown on tens of millions of people in Wuhan and the rest of Hubei province in late January in a bid to smother the virus, and the number of new domestic infections has dwindled for weeks.
— AFP
Blue and White: The ball is in Likud’s court, we’re not budging
Sources in the Blue and White party tell Ynet news that they are not willing to compromise on judicial appointments in coalition talks with Likud, and that if the ruling party does not confirm that it will not push for changes to the way judges are chosen, the negotiations cannot resume.
“We have informed them that until they tell us that there is no change to the section about the Judges’ Selection Committee, there is nothing to talk about,” party sources said, according to Ynet.
Having previously indicated a deal on an emergency unity government was done, the Blue and White party said yesterday evening it was breaking off coalition talks with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud over the latter’s efforts to walk back an agreement regarding judicial appointments.
Netanyahu’s party was previously said to have demanded veto rights in the appointments committee, or that decisions only pass with a majority of eight out of nine members. Those demands were then reported to have been nixed — with the parties agreeing that any decisions be made in agreement — before Likud was reported to have backtracked on the matter, leading negotiations to stall.
— Raoul Wootliff
One third of Israeli virus cases in Jerusalem and Bnei Brak
Nearly one-third of the 9,000 coronavirus cases in Israel are in Jerusalem and Bnei Brak, according to Health Ministry, as the two cities continued to show the highest numbers of infection.
Jerusalem has 1,464 virus cases and Bnei Brak had 1,386, the ministry data shows.
It is followed by Tel Aviv-Jaffa, with 393 cases, Ashkelon (209), Elad (172), Petah Tikva (172), Beit Shemesh, (152), Rishon Lezion (152), Modiin Illit (151), and Ashdod (145).
In Bnei Brak, one person in 140 is confirmed as a carrier of the disease, while in the Efrat settlement and Kfar Chabad, one in 160 are infected. In the capital, by contrast, 1 in 625 has the virus.
The lowest rates in the country were reported primarily in Arab-majority cities and towns.
South Korea to allow experimental virus treatment using blood from survivors
South Korea says it will soon announce a guideline for hospitals on experimental coronavirus treatments using donated blood from patients who survived.
Kwon Jun-wook, an official from South Korea’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, says the guideline will draw from the country’s experience with similar treatments on patients who contracted the MERS virus during an outbreak in 2015.
Kwon says officials are examining recent recoveries of two elderly COVID-19 patients at a hospital in Seoul who had been infused with survivors’ plasma — the liquid part of blood that contains antibodies — after other treatment attempts failed to improve their conditions.
He cautions there’s still no guarantee that plasma treatment will work, and that health authorities and civilian experts are continuing to debate its effectiveness.
— AP
African coronavirus cases top 10,000
The African continent now has more than 10,000 coronavirus cases, according to the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Fifty-two of Africa’s 54 countries now have the virus, with island nation Sao Tome e Principe the latest to confirm cases.
Only the small kingdom of Lesotho and the island nation of Comoros have not confirmed cases. South Africa has the most cases on the continent with more than 1,600.
The shortage of testing capabilities across the continent has raised concerns that the number of actual cases in Africa could be significantly higher.
— AP
In first, Russian virus cases top 1,000 in 24 hours
Russian authorities register more than 1,000 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours for the first time since the beginning of the outbreak.
The government coronavirus task force reports 1,154 new cases, bringing the country’s total caseload to 7,497, with 58 deaths and 494 recoveries.
The epidemic in Russia picked up speed in March, with the number of cases growing exponentially and doubling every few days.
In order to curb the outbreak, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered everyone to stay off work this month, with only essential businesses, such as grocery stores, pharmacies etc., operating. The vast majority of Russian regions are currently on lockdown, ordering residents to self-isolate at home and not go out, unless it’s to buy groceries, medications, walk their dogs or take out trash.
— AP
Land border between China and Russia closing after new virus cases found
China and Russia are closing their land border and river port near Vladivostok following the discovery of 59 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus among Chinese citizens returning home via the crossing.
Beginning today, all Chinese citizens who arrive in the border region aboard Russian domestic flights will be forced to undergo a 14-day quarantine, according to a notice posted on the website of the Chinese consulate in Vladivostok.
Only those holding special passes will then be permitted to travel on the Russian side of the border area, the notice says. It wasn’t clear whether pass holders would be able to cross into China.
In addition, all guesthouses, nursing homes, on the Russian side of the border area will also be closed to outsiders through June 1, the notice says.
— AP
Amid virus fears, Gulf states urged to free activists, migrant workers
Human rights groups are calling on Gulf states to release peaceful political activists from jail and scale back detention of migrant workers, to limit the spread of coronavirus.
Hundreds of human rights defenders, peaceful activists and opposition members have been in jail for years in the six Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states.
The region, which takes in Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates, also detains thousands of expatriate workers for violating strict residency regulations.
“As the coronavirus pandemic rages on, Gulf states should take prompt measures to protect the health and rights of detainees and staff in immigration detention centres, including by releasing people and finding alternatives to detention,” Human Rights Watch says in a statement.
“Many migrant workers in the Gulf, especially those who are undocumented through no fault of their own or have fled unscrupulous employers, are in prolonged pre-deportation detention in overcrowded, unhygienic conditions,” says the group’s deputy Middle East director Michael Page.
— AFP
British PM Johnson not on ventilator, says minister
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who spent the night in intensive care with a deteriorating case of coronavirus, has been given oxygen but is not on a ventilator, a minister says.
“The prime minister has received some oxygen support,” senior cabinet minister Michael Gove tells LBC radio, adding that “he has not been on a ventilator” but it was there if needed.
— AFP
Residents of Haredi town assault protesters of health rules
Residents of the ultra-Orthodox town of Modiin Illit clash violently over adherence to the Health Ministry’s pandemic rules.
The brawl takes place between residents, as some protest the government lockdown and ban on religious gatherings.
“Help, Judaism is in danger,” the demonstrators cry, while brandishing signs urging others to ignore the rules, according to Channel 12.
They are assaulted and chased by another group of residents who call them “murderers” for defying state-ordered social distancing rules.
מודיעין עילית
חרדים קיצונים שמפגינים נגד המדינה חטפו pic.twitter.com/NbJyCLkzlm
— ינון עידן (@yinon_idan) April 7, 2020
Draft of lockdown order shows cities to be closed until Saturday at 8 p.m.
The nationwide lockdown set to begin today will last until Saturday night at 8 p.m., according to a draft of the Health Ministry order obtained by Channel 13 news.
Netanyahu had said last night that the “general lockdown” preventing people from leaving their city of residence would start at 4 p.m. today and extend until 7 a.m. on Friday.
A tighter restriction will come into force at 6 p.m. on Wednesday evening, the night of the Passover Seder, under which everybody “will stay at home.” This curfew will end at 7 a.m. on Thursday.
In addition to extending the lockdown, the draft order cancels all public transportation and commercial air travel from tonight until Saturday.
— Raoul Wootliff
90-year-old man dies of COVID-19, bringing death toll to 60
Holon’s Ichilov Wolfson Hospital announces that a 90-year-man has died from COVID-19.
The hospital says he was initially admitted to the geriatrics ward and has been on a ventilator for a week.
His death brings the Israeli death toll from the virus to 60.
Foreign Ministry to bring eggs from Ukraine
The Israeli Foreign Ministry says that its embassy in Ukraine, headed by Ambassador Joel Lion, “has been working with officials in the Ukrainian government to increase egg export quotas to Israel, enabling the immediate shipment of dozens of tons of eggs to Israel even before Passover.”
Part of the cargo will arrive by sea, and part by a “special air operation by El Al,” the ministry says. The first air delivery is expected to land in Israel by tomorrow.
For the past two weeks, Israelis have reported widespread egg shortages throughout the country with many supermarkets out of them entirely while others have only been allowing shoppers to purchase one or two dozen at a time or conditioning the sale on purchasing a certain amount of groceries.
Cardinal Pell freed after winning appeal over child sex abuse
Cardinal George Pell is released from prison hours after Australia’s High Court quashed his conviction for child sex abuse, bringing to an abrupt end the most high-profile pedophilia case faced by the Catholic Church.
The 78-year-old left Barwon Prison near Melbourne after the court overturned five counts of sexually abusing two 13-year-old choirboys in the 1990s.
Pell, who had steadfastly maintained his innocence throughout a lengthy court process, left the jail where he has been held for the last year and issued a statement saying that a “serious injustice” had been remedied by the decision.
A jury convicted Pell in December 2018, and that decision was upheld by a three-judge panel in Victoria state’s Court of Appeal last August in a split verdict.
But Australia’s High Court now find there is “a significant possibility that an innocent person has been convicted because the evidence did not establish guilt to the requisite standard of proof.”
— AFP
Health Ministry chief says 3,000 ventilators available
Health Ministry Director General Moshe Bar Siman-Tov says that Israel has secured enough ventilators to bring the country’s count of the machines up to 3,000.
A Knesset report last month said the country had just 1,437 spare ventilators, though the Health Ministry had disputed that number and said 2,864 spare ventilators were available.
There are currently over 100 Israelis in serious condition from the virus who are on ventilators.
“We managed to reach 3,000 available ventilators, and there will be more,” Bar Siman-Tov tells Army Radio.
He does not specify the source of the new ventilators.
Health adviser predicts slow lifting of virus restrictions, schools opening last
A top health expert predicts that even when Israel is ready to begin easing restrictions applied to prevent a spread of the coronavirus, the process will be a long one, carried out in stages.
Schools and kindergartens, which have been closed for over a month, will likely be among the last places to reopen, says Gabi Barbash, directorgGeneral at Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center and one of the country’s top medical experts.
Barbash, speaking on Channel 12 news, says manufacturing factories will reopen first on condition that workers are tested first for the virus. Next, high tech companies and startups would be permitted to resume work in the hope that they can provide a need to boost toward economic recovery.
They would be followed by needed services that can maintain social distancing and hygiene procedures such as accounting, attorneys, and public service offices, Barbash predicts.
New York cathedral to be used as field hospital
A vast cathedral in central New York is being converted into a field hospital during the coronavirus pandemic, its dean says, as the US struggles to cope with the mounting crisis.
The Cathedral Church of St. John the Divine in Manhattan will house nine climate-controlled medical tents in its 600-foot-long nave and subterranean crypt, dean Clifton Daniel tells the New York Times.
The tents will be able to hold a total of at least 200 patients beneath the stained-glass windows of the building, which describes itself as the largest Gothic cathedral in the world.
Cathedral officials said COVID-19 patients could start arriving within a week.
The field hospital will be staffed with personnel from the Mount Sinai Morningside Hospital, located next door to the cathedral complex.
— AFP
95-year-old dies of coronavirus, bringing Israeli death toll to 59
Tel Aviv’s Ichilov Hospital announces that a 95-year-old woman has died from COVID-19.
The hospital says she suffered from pre-existing conditions.
The death brings the Israeli death toll from the virus to 59.
Number of virus cases in Israel rises to 9,006; 153 in serious condition
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Israel rises to 9,006, up nearly 600 from yesterday.
The Health Ministry says 153 people are in serious condition, 113 of whom are on ventilators.
Another 181 people are in moderate condition and the rest have mild symptoms. So far, 546 Israelis have recovered from the virus.
According to the ministry’s figures, 59 Israelis have died from COVID-19.
Nationwide lockdown to be extended to Saturday night, curfew restrictions to begin early
The nationwide lockdown set to begin today will be extended beyond what Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced yesterday, and restrictions for the Seder night curfew set to begin tomorrow will start two hours earlier than declared.
Netanyahu said last night that the “general lockdown” was set to start at 4 p.m. today and extend until 7 a.m. on Friday while a tighter restriction would come into force at 6 p.m. on Wednesday evening, the night of the Passover Seder, under which everybody “will stay at home.” This curfew will end at 7 a.m. on Thursday.
However, Hebrew media, citing a draft of the measures to be approved by ministers, says the lockdown will now only end on Saturday evening at 7 p.m. The reports also say restrictions on traffic will begin at Tuesday at 2 p.m., two hours earlier than cited by Netanyahu.
— Raoul Wootliff
Edelstein: The people of Israel are praying for Boris Johnson
Former Knesset speaker Yuli Edelstein says in a tweet that the people of Israel are praying for the “full recovery” of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson who was admitted to intensive care yesterday after he was hospitalized with coronavirus.
ראש ממשלת בריטניה, @BorisJohnson, הוא ידיד גדול של ישראל. עם ישראל מתפלל ליציאתו מהטיפול הנמרץ והחלמתו המהירה.@BorisJohnson, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, is a great friend of Israel. The people of Israel pray for his full recovery.
— Yuli Edelstein ???????? (@YuliEdelstein) April 7, 2020
“Boris Johnson, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, is a great friend of Israel. The people of Israel pray for his full recovery,” Edelstein says.
Sea of Galilee water level rises after night of heavy rain
The water level of the Sea of Galilee, Israel’s main fresh water reservoir, has risen by an additional centimeter after a night of heavy rain in parts of the north of the country, according to the National Water Authority.
A lack of rain over many years had seen the lake’s level drop sharply but the level has steadily risen since the beginning of the winter. It is now just 30 centimeters below the “full” line.
Denmark to start easing coronavirus restrictions
Denmark says it will gradually lift restrictions put in place to fight the coronavirus, starting with the reopening of daycare nurseries, kindergartens and primary schools from April 15.
Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen says that according to health authorities “it is appropriate and justified to start a slow opening. But on condition that everyone keeps their distance and washes their hands.”
The reopening of schools will take place gradually, with kindergartens and primary schools opening from April 15 and middle and high schools waiting until May 10.
Bars, restaurants, nightclubs, shopping centers, hairdressers and massage parlors will remain closed, and gatherings of more than 10 people will still be prohibited.
— AFP
Diplomats say UN Security Council to hold first coronavirus talks Thursday
Diplomats say that the UN Security Council will on Thursday hold its first meeting on the coronavirus pandemic — by videoconference — after weeks of divisions among its five permanent members.
Last week, exasperated by the back-and-forth that has paralyzed the council, including between China and the United States, nine of the 10 non-permanent members formally requested a meeting featuring a presentation by Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.
The meeting will be held behind closed doors at 3:00 pm EST on Thursday.
The New York-based Security Council has been teleworking since March 12 as the new coronavirus spreads rapidly in the city.
Last week, the UN General Assembly adopted by consensus a resolution calling for “international cooperation” and “multilateralism” in the fight against COVID-19 — the first text to come out of the world body since the outbreak began.
— AFP
US coronavirus deaths pass bleak 10,000 milestone
Emerging as one of the world’s worst-hit nations, the United States surges past a grim milestone of 10,000 COVID-19 deaths.
Authorities began the week by telling frightened communities to brace for one of the worst periods yet in an outbreak that has not yet reached its peak.
Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins University, which has been keeping a running tally of coronavirus numbers, says more than 368,000 US cases have been confirmed, with 10,986 deaths by late Monday.
Only Italy (16,523) and Spain (13,341) have seen more of their citizens killed by the pandemic.
— AFP
Japan to declare state of emergency over coronavirus
Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is set to declare a state of emergency in parts of the country, including Tokyo, over a spike in coronavirus infections.
“I have decided that a situation gravely affecting people’s life and the economy has occurred. This evening, I plan to call a government headquarters meeting and declare a state of emergency,” Abe says.
He announced the plan yesterday, citing “rapid increases of new infections, particularly in urban areas like Tokyo and Osaka.”
The declaration is expected to take effect from midnight and will empower governors of seven affected regions to ask people to stay inside and businesses to close their doors.
But it stops far short of the sort of lockdown seen in parts of Europe and the United States, with no enforcement mechanism to keep people inside or shutter business, nor penalties for those who fail to comply.
— AFP
Cabinet set to approve nationwide lockdown, seder night curfew
Ministers will meet remotely at 10 a.m. to approve barring Israeli’s from leaving their homes during the first night of Passover in latest push to tackle coronavirus outbreak.
Announced by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu last night, the “general lockdown” is set to start at 4 p.m. today and extend until 7 a.m. on Friday. Israelis will not be allowed to leave their cities, and residents of some Jerusalem neighborhoods will not be allowed to leave those neighborhoods.
In addition, a tighter restriction will come into force at 6 p.m. on Wednesday evening, the night of the Passover seder, under which everybody “will stay at home.” This curfew will end at 7 a.m. on Thursday.
— Raoul Wootliff
80-year old dies of coronavirus bringing Israeli death toll to 58
Petah Tikvah’s Sharon Hospital announces that an 80-year-old man has died from COVID-19 .
The hospital says he suffered from pre-existing conditions and had been on a ventilator for a number of weeks.
The death brings the Israeli death toll from the virus to 58.
