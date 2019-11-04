The Times of Israel is liveblogging Monday’s developments as they unfold.
Committee green-lights Western Wall cable car plan
A government committee gives final authorization for a controversial plan to build a cable car to the Western Wall in Jerusalem’s Old City.
The project is green-lighted by the ministerial committee on planning, construction, land and housing.
The cable car is billed as a tourism attraction as well as a solution to serious traffic congestion and pollution around the Old City walls.
Up to 3,000 people will be ferried per hour at peak time in up to 72 10-person cabins between the First Station commercial area and the Old City’s Dung Gate, near the Western Wall.
However, architects, academics, preservation experts and tour guides have heaped scorn on the scheme. They have called it a poorly-thought-out, Disneyesque idea that will scar the historic landscape with 15 massive pylons, sully unique views of the Old City and its walls — a UNESCO World Heritage Site — and do little to solve the traffic problems.
Man arrested, accused of attempted sex assault on Jerusalem woman
A man is arrested in Jerusalem after he allegedly entered an apartment in the capital’s Nachlaot neighborhood and attempted to sexually assault a woman there.
The suspect flees from the apartment and is picked up by police based on a description.
It is unclear if the suspect and the woman are acquainted.
Men dressed as Jews hand out Holocaust denial fliers at Colorado mall
A group of men wearing large white kippas and prayer shawls handed out fliers promoting Holocaust denial and hung up cards bearing anti-Semitic canards on a pedestrian mall in Boulder, Colorado.
The fliers handed out at Boulder’s Pearl Street Mall by the men who appeared to be posing as Jews claimed the Holocaust was “impossible.” The men also hung notes on index cards around the mall that claimed “Academia is dominated by Marxist Jews,” Jews run the porn industry,” and “Jews ran the Atlantic slave trade,” the Daily Camera newspaper reports.
The men livestreamed their actions, according to the report.
As of Sunday morning, no reports were filed with police about the fliers, Boulder police tell the newspaper.
HAPPENING RIGHT NOW: Nazis are posing as Hasidic Jews on Pearl Street in Colorado, Boulder, right near the Wells Fargo. pic.twitter.com/oLXBuCJAUf
— ✡️????️???? (@koshersemite) November 3, 2019
— JTA
EU lashes Israel over settlement building, West Bank road
The European Union on Monday condemns Israel after construction plans for 2,342 settlement homes were green-lighted last month.
The bloc says its position on Israel building in the West Bank remains unchanged: “All settlement activity is illegal under international law and it erodes the viability of the two-state solution and the prospects for a lasting peace.”
The EU also criticizes the decision to approve the construction of a road that will connect settlements but bypass Bethlehem, saying it is “entrenching the fragmentation of the West Bank.”
Lebanon protests rage on as politicians stall
Demonstrators in Lebanon try to block key roads after a weekend of mass rallies confirmed that political promises had failed to extinguish the unprecedented protest movement.
Nationwide cross-sectarian rallies have gripped Lebanon since October 17, demanding a complete overhaul of a political system deemed inefficient and corrupt.
The movement forced the government to resign last week and has spurred a raft of promises from political leaders, who have vowed to enact serious reforms to combat corruption.
But on Monday demonstrators battle on, vowing to keep up their street movement until all their demands are met, including the formation of a technocratic government.
“The people in power are not serious” about forming a new government, says Aadi, a 30-year-old demonstrator blocking a road that connects the capital to the southern city of Sidon. “They think we are playing here.”
— AFP
comments