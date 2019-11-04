Committee green-lights Western Wall cable car plan

A government committee gives final authorization for a controversial plan to build a cable car to the Western Wall in Jerusalem’s Old City.

The project is green-lighted by the ministerial committee on planning, construction, land and housing.

The cable car is billed as a tourism attraction as well as a solution to serious traffic congestion and pollution around the Old City walls.

Up to 3,000 people will be ferried per hour at peak time in up to 72 10-person cabins between the First Station commercial area and the Old City’s Dung Gate, near the Western Wall.

However, architects, academics, preservation experts and tour guides have heaped scorn on the scheme. They have called it a poorly-thought-out, Disneyesque idea that will scar the historic landscape with 15 massive pylons, sully unique views of the Old City and its walls — a UNESCO World Heritage Site — and do little to solve the traffic problems.