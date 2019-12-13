Corbyn says he will stand down ‘in the early part of next year’

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn says he won’t stand down immediately after results confirm his party lost the UK election by a landslide.

“The National Executive will have to meet, of course, in the very near future and it is up to them. It will be in the early part of next year,” Corbyn tells reporters in his Islington constituency.

Corbyn is resisting calls for him to step down immediately as head of the Labour Party, but earlier in the morning said he would resign sometime before the UK’s next election.

The comments come as critics blame his hard-left stances, mismanagement of the party and inability to deal with an anti-Semitism crisis, for turning voters off.