‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ coming back for 11th season

Larry David excoriated Californians months ago in a public service announcement to social distance and advised them “Go home! Watch TV!”

At some point they’ll have a chance to tune in for new episodes of his “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” with HBO announcing today that it will renew the show created by and starring David for an 11th season, Variety reports.

“Believe me, I’m as upset about this as you are,” David, the co-creator of “Seinfeld,” says in a statement. “One day I can only hope that HBO will come to their senses and grant me the cancellation I so richly deserve.”

It’s not clear when filming will begin due to restrictions in place because of the coronavirus.

— JTA