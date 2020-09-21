Data shows Israel’s total case count per capita has overtaken US

Israel’s total case count per capita has overtaken that of the US, according to the latest data from John Hopkins University, which tracks worldwide coronavirus numbers.

As of September 20, Israel has 2,115.1 cases per 100,000 people, while America has 2079.9.

Israel remains behind such countries as Brazil and Peru in its case count per capita.

The country has been one of the countries with the highest number of daily cases per capita for days now, and that is now starting to show in total numbers as well.