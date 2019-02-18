Despite corruption allegations against him, Litzman to continue lead UTJ list

Menachem Mendel Shafran, the rabbi who appeared at Malka Leifer’s bail hearing today on the alleged sexual predator’s behalf, wrote a letter to Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked last year urging her not to sign off on the 51-year-old’s extradition, the Kan public broadcaster reports.

Shafran wrote that transporting the mother of eight to Australia, where she currently faces 74 charges of sexual abuse, would place her in danger.

The rabbi claimed that the “culture” in Australian women’s prisons is very different from those in Israel and the likelihood that Leifer would be targeted is much greater. He said that the Australian authorities might even try and scapegoat the alleged sex abuser upon her arrival and not give her a fair trial.

At Leifer’s bail hearing today, her attorney put forth a proposal that Leifer be released to house arrest in the home of one of two female Hasidic high school principals in Bnei Brak, who would keep an eye on her. Shafran, had given his blessing to the idea and the three were present at the courtroom.

However, the judge rejected the request to release Leifer on bail and she will continue to remain behind bars for the remainder of the extradition hearings against her.