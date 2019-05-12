Egypt sentences man to death over Islamic State church attack

A group of people from Germany, Switzerland and the Netherlands have gifted Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion a replica of the Menorah used at the city’s ancient Temple.

A spokeswoman for Lion says before the menorah’s creators brought it from Germany to Israel, a ceremony with it was held at Rome’s Titus Gate, which includes a depiction of the ritual lamp and other spoils being hauled off by Roman soldiers following the Temple’s destruction.

The 120 kilogram (265 pound) gift, which cost €120,000 (half a million shekels) was presented to Lion in light of Israel’s 71st Independence Day last week.

“The seven-branched menorah is the symbol of the State of Israel. For us, it’s a symbol that speaks volumes, more meaningful than any words. We came here to bless the State of Israel and the Jewish people and grant this modest gift to the city of Jerusalem with an open heart,” Luca-Alias Hazel, the project’s leader, is quoted saying in a statement from Lion’s office.