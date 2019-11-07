The Times of Israel is liveblogging Thursday’s events as they unfold.
Iraq’s main port reopens; 4 more protesters killed in Baghdad
Iraq’s main port reopens after being blocked by protesters for five days, while in Baghdad, four protesters are shot dead while trying to remove security barriers in a major central street, security and medical officials say.
At least 24 others have been wounded as security forces fired live rounds and tear gas to disperse the protesters, security and medical officials say. They spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.
In Baghdad, security forces open fire on protesters marching in downtown’s Rashid street, where the central bank is located, as they tried to remove barriers near two bridges that lead to the west bank of the Tigris river. Demonstrators have been trying to reach the Green Zone on the other side, which houses government offices and foreign embassies.
Tens of thousands of people have taken to the streets in recent weeks in the capital and across the Shiite south to demand sweeping political change. The protesters complain of widespread corruption, a lack of job opportunities and poor basic services, including regular power cuts despite Iraq’s vast oil reserves. More than 250 people have been killed since October 1.
— AP
EU voices ‘deep concern’ over Iran nuclear inspector incident
The EU says it is “deeply concerned” by an incident involving an inspector with the UN’s nuclear watchdog last week in Iran which led to her having her accreditation canceled.
In a statement delivered to a special meeting of the governing body of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), an EU representative says: “The EU is… deeply concerned by the incident concerning one IAEA inspector.”
“We understand that the incident was resolved and call upon Iran to ensure that no such incidents occur in the future,” the statement says.
Reiterating the EU’s “full confidence in the inspectorate’s professionalism and impartiality,” the statement calls “upon Iran to ensure that IAEA inspectors can perform their duties in line with its legally binding safeguards agreement.”
Iran said earlier today it has canceled the inspector’s accreditation after she triggered an alarm last week at the entrance to the Natanz uranium enrichment plant.
The alarm during a check at the entrance gate to the plant in central Iran raised concerns that she could be carrying a “suspect product” on her, the Iranian Atomic Energy Organisation said in a statement posted online.
As a result, she was denied entry and briefly detained, it added, without specifying whether or not anything had been found in her possession.
— AFP
