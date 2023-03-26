Reporters at demos invoke Tahrir Square comparisons; ex-general says Netanyahu must rescind Gallant’s dismissal

Yisrael Ziv, a retired general who headed the IDF’s Operations Directive, says that with the demonstrations nationwide, Israel is witnessing “historic pictures” of a possible revolution.
Channel 12 reporters at the protests in Tel Aviv say some are comparing what is unfolding to the events in Tahrir Square, Cairo, in the Egyptian revolution of 2011.
Ziv says Netanyahu needs to immediately announce that he is rescinding Gallant’s dismissal, declare that he is halting the coalition’s judicial overhaul, and call for a broad national unity government.
“What is unfolding is worse than our worst nightmare,” says Ziv, of tonight’s events and those of recent weeks, “a dire national crisis.”
IDF Maj. Gen. (ret.) Israel Ziv (screen capture: YouTube)
“A state can collapse in this way. We are on a slippery slope,” he says.
“Netanyahu needs to take responsibility, if he is fit to do so.”
Is our work important to you?
Join the Times of Israel Community
Join our Community
Already a member? Sign in to stop seeing this
Do you rely on The Times of Israel for accurate and insightful news on Israel and the Jewish world? If so, please join The Times of Israel Community. For as little as $6/month, you will:
You're a dedicated reader
Join Our Community
Join Our Community
Already a member? Sign in to stop seeing this
We’re really pleased that you’ve read X Times of Israel articles in the past month.
That’s why we started the Times of Israel ten years ago - to provide discerning readers like you with must-read coverage of Israel and the Jewish world.
So now we have a request. Unlike other news outlets, we haven’t put up a paywall. But as the journalism we do is costly, we invite readers for whom The Times of Israel has become important to help support our work by joining The Times of Israel Community.
For as little as $6 a month you can help support our quality journalism while enjoying The Times of Israel AD-FREE, as well as accessing exclusive content available only to Times of Israel Community members.
Thank you,
David Horovitz, Founding Editor of The Times of Israel