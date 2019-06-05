The Times of Israel is liveblogging Wednesday’s events as they happen.
Ex-UN atomic agency chief: Iran could produce nuclear bomb in 6-8 months
The former deputy head of the UN’s atomic watchdog says that Iran is currently capable of producing a nuclear bomb in six to eight months.
In an interview with Army Radio, Olli Heinonen says that Israel and the Gulf states “have a reason to worry.”
Heinonen says that despite claims to the contrary by the UN’s International Atomic Energy Agency, which he left in 2010, Tehran is not adhering to the 2005 nuclear deal. “Iran is actually weaponizing uranium enrichment without making a weapon,” he claims.
Heinonen currently serves as a fellow for the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, a conservative Washington think tank that has been highly critical of the Iran deal that was finalized by former US president Barack Obama.
“My personal, perhaps back of envelope calculation is [that perhaps in] half a year, seven-eight months maximum [they will be able to reach a nuclear bomb] if they put in their maximum effort,” Heinonen tells Army Radio in a rare interview to Israeli press while he was in the country for a conference hosted by the ISDEF Defense & HLS Expo.
3-year-old girl in critical condition after being hit by car in Jerusalem
A 3-year-old girl is in critical condition after being struck by a car in Jerusalem.
Paramedics from the Magen David Adom ambulance service bring her to Shaare Zedek Medical Center in the city as they work to resuscitate her.
President Rivlin arrives at Jerusalem Theatre to pay respects to late wife
President Reuven Rivlin arrives at the Jerusalem Theatre, where his late wife Nechama is lying in state.
Rivlin, accompanied by his grandson and other family members, kisses Nechama’s coffin and bows his head in mourning.
מותה של הגברת הראשונה | הנשיא @ruvirivlin נכנס אל תיאטרון ירושלים עם משפחתו, ונישק את ארונה של רעייתו נחמה ריבלין pic.twitter.com/Cz8ge5QvKM
— חדשות 13 (@newsisrael13) June 5, 2019
7-year-old in Haifa seriously hurt by falling bookshelf
A 7-year-old boy in the northern city of Haifa is in serious condition after a bookshelf at school fell on him.
Paramedics from the Magen David Adom ambulance service take the boy, unconscious and suffering from a head wound, to Haifa’s Rambam Medical Center.
ילד בן שבע נפצע קשה לאחר שנפל עליו ארון ספרים במוסד חינוכי בחיפה. צוות מד"א העניק לו טיפול רפואי ופינה אותו לבית החולים רמב"ם שבעיר כשהוא מחוסר הכרה וסובל מחבלת ראש @10elilevi
(צילום: איחוד הצלה חיפה) pic.twitter.com/RNOWihR66g
— חדשות 13 (@newsisrael13) June 5, 2019
Blue and White MK calls on AG to make Netanyahu give up justice portfolio
A lawmaker from the opposition Blue and White party is calling on Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit to make Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu immediately give up the justice portfolio, citing pending corruption charges against the premier.
Netanyahu became acting justice minister yesterday, after firing right-wing rival Ayelet Shaked from the post. He also dismissed fellow New Right member Naftali Bennett as education minister.
“As is known, the prime minister is serving under three indictments and is in a stormy political struggle with the judicial system. There is no disagreement that this is an impossible situation in which a person who is actively working against the judicial system and is in the middle of complex and highly sensitive legal proceedings will hold the justice portfolio,” MK Karine Elharrar writes in a letter to Mandelblit.
“This is a sharp conflict of interest in which a person accused of the crimes of bribery, fraud and breach of trust is responsible for the state prosecutors and your office,” she adds in the letter.
According to the Kan public broadcaster, Netanyahu is expected to announce a replacement as acting justice minister later today. Among the names reportedly under consideration are Likud ministers Ze’ev Elkin and Ofir Akunis, as well Likud MK Amir Ohana.
Police say Ramat Hasharon stabbing likely not terror-related
Police say a stabbing earlier today in the Tel Aviv suburb of Ramat Hasharon does not appear to be terror-related.
“The main direction of the case is that the stabbing was criminal,” a police spokesman says.
A manhunt has been launched for the assailant, who fled the scene after stabbing a man multiple times. The victim, who was moderately hurt, was taken to Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikva.
Florida removes Airbnb from blacklist after West Bank settlements ban reversed
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announces he will remove Airbnb from the state’s blacklist of companies that boycott Israel.
The state suspended the use of Airbnb for state-paid travel and had considered preventing its pension fund from investing in the firm when it goes public, reportedly by 2020, after it announced in November 2018 that it would remove listings of rooms and homes for rent in West Bank settlements. Airbnb said at the time that it consulted with experts to learn about the historical disputes in the region to decide whether it should be doing business in “the occupied territories.”
DeSantis and his Cabinet in January voted to place the company on the list of scrutinized companies following a recommendation by the state Board of Administration.
The company announced in April that it would keep the West Bank listings and donate any profits from them to humanitarian groups. The decision appears to be part of settlements between Airbnb and two groups of American Jewish plaintiffs who had sued the company.
“As Governor, I have an obligation to oppose policies that unfairly target Israel. Once @Airbnb ended their discriminatory policy toward Israel, we decided to remove them from the @FloridaSBA Scrutinized Companies List,” DeSantis tweets.
— JTA
Teen hurt in Damascus Gate stabbing released from hospital
An Israeli teenager wounded in a stabbing attack last week at the Damascus Gate Jerusalem’s Old City is released today from the hospital.
Yisrael Meir Nachumberg, 16, was moderately hurt in Friday’s stabbing and was hospitalized at Hadassah Hospital Ein Kerem in Jerusalem.
In a statement from the hospital, Nachumberg’s father thanks the doctors and nurses at Hadassah who treated his son.
“Our great thanks to the entire nation of Israel, for the prayers… for the reinforcement we received from all over the world,” Rafael Nachumberg is quoted saying.
Another Israeli, Gabriel Lavi, was seriously wounded in the stabbing. Jerusalem’s Shaare Zedek Medical Center said Sunday Lavi’s condition had improved and he was now able to breathe without a respirator.
The suspected terrorist, a 19-year-old Palestinian man from the West Bank, was shot dead by police officers at the scene.
Germany rejects Greek demand for reparations over WWI, Nazi occupation
BERLIN — Germany rejects a fresh demand from Greece for reparations for crimes committed during World War I and II, saying the issue was settled long ago.
“I can repeat… that over 70 years after the end of the war and more than 25 years after the Two Plus Four Treaty (allowing German reunification) the question of reparations has been legally and politically settled,” says a foreign ministry spokesman.
A Greek parliamentary committee last year determined that Germany owes Greece at least 270 billion euros ($300 billion) for World War I damages and looting, atrocities and a forced loan during the Nazi occupation in World War II.
In addition, the Greek state accounting office has estimated that private claims for war dead and invalids could be worth an additional 107 billion euros.
Germany has repeatedly apologized for war crimes committed but argues that West German reparation payments in the 1960s settled the issue legally.
Berlin says all former claims were finally settled with the 1990 Two-Plus Four Agreement signed by the former West and East Germany as well as former Allied occupying powers the United States, Britain, France and the Soviet Union.
— AFP
Egyptian officials: Militant attack kills 10 police in Sinai
EL-ARISH, Egypt — Islamic militants attacked a checkpoint in Egypt’s restive northern part of the Sinai Peninsula on Wednesday, killing at least 10 policemen, security officials say.
The attack took place as Muslims in the city of el-Arish were holding prayers marking the holiday of Eid al-Fitr, which follows the holy month of Ramadan, early in the morning.
Two officers and eight conscripts were among those killed, according to the officials, who speak on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to talk to reporters.
No group immediately claims responsibility for the attack.
The officials say the militants attacked the checkpoint, south of el-Arish, seized an armored vehicle to make their getaway but a warplane chased them in the desert, killing at least five.
The Interior Ministry later releases a statement, saying eight policemen were killed in the attack. The discrepancy between the casualty figures cannot immediately be resolved.
Egypt has battled jihadists for years in the Sinai Peninsula in an insurgency that has occasionally spilled over to the mainland, striking minority Christians and occasionally tourists.
At the center of the campaign is an Islamic State affiliate, based in Sinai. The Egyptian militant group had sworn allegiance to IS at the height of its power in Iraq and Syria in 2014. IS has now been mostly defeated and all the territory it once controlled in both Syria and Iraq taken back and liberated.
— AP
Nechama Rivlin’s coffin lies in state at Jerusalem Theatre
The coffin of Nechama Rivlin lies in state at the Jerusalem Theatre, where the public is invited to pay their respects to President Reuven Rivlin’s late wife.
Nechama Rivlin, 73, died Tuesday of complications from a lung transplant she underwent early this year.
Her coffin will be on display until 5 p.m., when it will be brought to Jerusalem’s Mount Herzl national cemetery for burial at 6 p.m. The funeral is also open to the public.
comments