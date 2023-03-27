Former PM Naftali Bennett meets with UAE leader in Abu Dhabi

Former prime minister Naftali Bennett is meeting with United Arab Emirates leader Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi tonight.

The two are holding talks on strengthening Israel-UAE ties, Ynet reports. Bennett has been meeting with several Emirati officials throughout the day.

Earlier this month, Israeli officials said the UAE canceled a planned visit by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, due to concerns that his conduct during the visit could increase regional tensions with Iran, the Walla new site reported.

The Prime Minister’s Office said the visit was canceled for logistical reasons.