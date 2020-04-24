Four special ops soldiers ordered into quarantine after arresting COVID-carrying Palestinian

Footage released by Border Police shows that the officer who was rammed and stabbed in an attack earlier this week at the “Kiyosk” checkpoint near the Ma’ale Adumim settlement managed to fight off the assailant even after losing his weapon magazine from the blow of the car.

The officer had come under criticism from some who had argued that he should have shot the attacker instead of seeking to initiate further contact. The footage shows why he chose to do so.