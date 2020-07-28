French Jewish activist Gisele Halimi dies at 93

French feminist and former MP Gisele Halimi has died, a day after her 93rd birthday, her family says.

Halimi, born in Tunisia to a Jewish family, made a name for herself as a fighter for women’s rights, especially abortion rights. She served in the French parliament from 1981 to 1984.

A lawyer by training, she defended Algerian and Palestinian terrorists, including Marwan Barghouti, head of the al-Aqsa Martyr’s Brigade.

She died peacefully, in Paris, one of her three sons tells AFP.