Live UpdateFrom the Liveblog of Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Gaddafi’s son on hunger strike to protest being held in Lebanon without trial

By AP 6 June 2023, 4:32 pm Edit
File: Hannibal Gaddafi, son of ousted Libyan leader Moammar Gaddafi, watches an elite military unit exercise in Zlitan, Libya, Sept. 25, 2011. (AP Photo/Abdel Magid al-Fergany)
The health of a son of Libya’s late leader Moammar Gaddafi is deteriorating three days into a hunger strike to protest his detention in Lebanon without trial, his lawyer says.

Hannibal Gaddafi is suffering from headaches, muscle pain and difficulty in moving around, his lawyer Paul Romanos says. He started his hunger strike Saturday.

He has been detained in Lebanon since 2015 after he was briefly kidnapped from neighboring Syria, where he had been living as a political refugee. He was abducted by Lebanese militants demanding information on the whereabouts of prominent Lebanese Shiite cleric Moussa al-Sadr who went missing in Libya 45 years ago.

Romanos says Gaddafi is also suffering from back pain due to being held in a small room where he cannot move freely or exercise.

