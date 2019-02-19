Gantz assails Netanyahu: While I lay in the mud, you were taking acting lessons

Israel Resilience party leader Benny Gantz launches a scathing attack against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“For an entire decade, there has been a single ruling party. This time is different,” Gantz says at a press conference announcing his Knesset election slate. “The ruler is afraid and sweating, and he and his yes men understand that this time, a new ruling party is standing against them.”

Addressing Netanyahu, Gantz charges: “I know your abilities very closely. I appreciate your contribution to the State of Israel. But I also know your weaknesses well.

“When I lay in the muddy trenches with my soldiers on frozen winter nights, you, Benjamin Netanyahu, left Israel to learn English and practice it at luxurious cocktail parties. On the days when I commanded the Shaldag unit in life-threatening operations in enemy states, you, Benjamin Netanyahu, worked your way bravely and determinedly between makeup stations in television studios,” he says.

“While I trained generations of commanders and fighters, you took acting lessons in a New York studio. And during the nights of tension and stress when I fell asleep in uniform and boots, you, Benjamin Netanyahu, had world’s most respected tailors taking your measurements, and returned safely to your bed in your prestigious hotel.”

“In a month and a half we will all go to choose between a ruler who has English from Boston, heavy makeup, and luxury suits — and Israeli leadership, genuine, caring, not fake or artificial,” he concludes. “Leadership that can look you in the eye.”