Gantz says ‘no problem’ with criminal probe of failed firm he once headed

Blue and White party leader Benny Gantz reacts to prosecutors’ decision to open a criminal probe into Fifth Dimension, a cybersecurity firm he headed before it went bankrupt.

“I have a lot of confidence in law enforcement and have no problem with any probe they want to do. To me, there are no criminal elements in this matter,” Gantz is quoted saying by Hebrew media during an event in Tel Aviv.

He accuses Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party of pushing for the probe to distract from the premier’s corruption trial, which will begin next month.

Prosecutors have not explicitly said Gantz is not a suspect but Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit earlier indicated that the Blue and White chief isn’t.