Gazans frustrated as Qatar money distribution stalls

Gazans are expressing frustration over delays in distributing the cash handouts from Qatar to residents of the coastal enclave.

Palestinians line up outside post offices throughout Gaza to receive their funds, but are ultimately turned away.

Kamal Musbah, 46, tells AFP at midday he had been waiting since the early morning outside a post office in Gaza City.

“We don’t know anything yet,” he says.

Musbah and around 200 other people erupted with complaints when they were told in the afternoon to return the next day.

More than 100,000 families will each receive payments of $100, according to a Qatari official. Another $15 million would be provided for infrastructure and cash-for-work projects, the official says.

— with AFP