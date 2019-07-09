Hamas holds major snap military drill in Gaza

The Hamas terror group holds a major snap military exercise in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, a day after the five year anniversary of the 2014 war in the coastal enclave.

The drill reportedly included the closure of all land border crossings to Gaza and the prevention of fishermen from going out to sea.

Hebrew media quotes a spokesman for the Hamas-run interior ministry in Gaza saying the drill was meant to simulate a major security threat to Gaza and check the preparedness of Hamas forces.

The exercise comes a day after Israel announced the discovery of a cross-border attack tunnel from Gaza and two days after the IDF released the findings of an investigation into an operation in Gaza in November that went awry and left a special forces officer dead.