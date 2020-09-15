Handful of anti-Netanyahu protesters gather outside White House

Representatives of two rival Jewish communities in Dubai are in Washington to attend the signing ceremony of the UAE-Israel normalization agreement.

Rabbi Levi Duchman and Solly Wolf, the president of Dubai’s Jewish Community Center, yesterday went to grave of the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Menachem Mendel Schneerson, to “pray and ask the Rebbe for a blessing for our great brave community in Dubai and the the Jewish people in Israel and all the entire world, ” Wolf tells The Times of Israel.

“A great historic moment and great momentum for peace in the world,” he gushes.

Ross Kriel, the president of the rival Jewish Community of the Emirates, is also set to attend the White House ceremony.

— Raphael Ahren