Hours before signing, Trump says he has ‘no problem’ selling F-35s to UAE

Netanyahu set to meet US president ahead of ceremony at White House marking Israel’s establishment of ties with UAE, Bahrain

By Marissa Newman Today, 3:53 pm 0 Edit

Marissa Newman is The Times of Israel political correspondent.

In this photo US President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on September 11, 2020. (ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP)
The Times of Israel is liveblogging Tuesday’s developments as they unfold.

4:56 pm

Dubai Jewish community representatives in US for signing of Israel-UAE deal

Representatives of two rival Jewish communities in Dubai are in Washington to attend the signing ceremony of the UAE-Israel normalization agreement.

Rabbi Levi Duchman and Solly Wolf, the president of Dubai’s Jewish Community Center, yesterday went to grave of the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Menachem Mendel Schneerson, to “pray and ask the Rebbe for a blessing for our great brave community in Dubai and the the Jewish people in Israel and all the entire world, ” Wolf tells The Times of Israel.

“A great historic moment and great momentum for peace in the world,” he gushes.

Ross Kriel, the president of the rival Jewish Community of the Emirates, is also set to attend the White House ceremony.

Raphael Ahren

Rabbi Levi Duchman and Solly Wolf, the president of Dubai’s Jewish Community Center in the US to attend the Israel-UAE normalization deal signing (Courtesy)
4:55 pm

Handful of anti-Netanyahu protesters gather outside White House

WASHINGTON — Over a dozen Israeli expats have gathered at the entrance to the White House to protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is slated to arrive at the White House later this morning to sign normalization agreements with the UAE and Bahrain.

“You can run away from Israel, but not from your corruption case,” one of the anti-PM activists shouts.

“Fraud, bribery, breach of trust,” the protesters chant in English, with heavy Israeli accents.

Jacob Magid

Protesters against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu outside the White House on September 15, 2020 (Jacob Magid/Times of Israel)
4:41 pm

Transportation minister speaks to Bahrain counterpart

Transportation Minister Miri Regev becomes the latest cabinet member to speak to her Bahraini counterpart on the phone.

“Today, we’re making history,” Regev tells Kamal bin Ahmed Mohammed, according to Hebrew reports.

The two agree to advance projects related to transportation, the reports say, without elaborating.

4:32 pm

Haley: ‘Regardless of your politics,’ Mideast treaties should be celebrated

Former US ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley is cheering the “historic” peace deals between Israel, the UAE, and Bahrain.

4:32 pm

Will Netanyahu shake hands with Gulf FMs or will virus fears prevail?

A senior Trump administration official says hundreds of people are invited to attend the White House ceremony marking the establishment of ties between Irsael and the UAE and Bahrain.

A symbolic handshake between the Arab representatives and Netanyahu is not ruled out, the official says.

“All sides are excited,” the official tells reporters.

“Coronavirus (is) in the background of everybody’s minds, although everybody will have been tested,” he says. So “if they are to engage in any sort of physical contact that will be understood.”

The senior administration official says mask wearing was encouraged but “we’re not going to require anybody to do so.”

with AFP

4:31 pm

US asks ICC to throw out Iran sanctions case

The United States urges the UN’s top court to throw out a bid by Iran to lift sanctions imposed by US President Donald Trump, saying Tehran remained a “grave threat” to global security.

Iran brought the claim to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in 2018, alleging that Trump’s decision to pull out of a nuclear pact with Tehran breached a 1955 treaty of friendship between the two countries.

But US lawyers argue that the Hague-based tribunal does not have jurisdiction in the case, accusing Iran of abusing the decades-old “Treaty of Amity” to try to get sanctions relief for its struggling economy.

“Iran’s efforts to shoehorn this dispute into a legal instrument not intended for the purpose… are entirely without merit,” Marik String, Acting Legal Adviser of the US State Department, tells the court via videolink.

“We respectfully request dismissal of Iran’s case.”

Chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court Fatou Bensouda at the opening of the court’s judicial year with a Special Session at the seat of the court in The Hague, January 23, 2020. (courtesy ICC)

The US official says the sanctions were necessary because of Iran’s “destabilizing nuclear program,” its ballistic missile activity, Tehran’s alleged support for “terrorism and regional destabilization.”

“The measures that Iran challenges remain critical to US efforts to address national security threats posed by Iran,” String says, adding that Washington had “long considered Iran’s conduct to present a grave threat.”

Iran will have the chance to answer on Wednesday, with hearings lasting until next Monday.

The current hearings deal only with whether the ICJ has jurisdiction. The tribunal will only move on to the merits of the case if and when it decides it is allowed to deal with it.

AFP

4:04 pm

ToI must-reads as Israel, UAE and Bahrain start new era at White House ceremony

With the historic events at the White House unfolding over the coming hours, here a few Times of Israel stories from the last couple of days you might want to catch up on.

This is our US correspondent Jacob Magid’s exclusive on the US having assured the UAE, during the negotiations on the Emirates’ accord with Israel, that the Trump administration will not support unilateral Israeli annexation of parts of the West Bank before 2024. In a briefing last night, a senior US official was asked about this, and declined to confirm or deny it.

In related vein, Magid also penned this story about what a difference nine months has made for settler leaders. In January, when President Trump unveiled his peace plan, they were part of Prime Minister Netanyahu’s delegation, and euphoric about apparently imminent annexation. Not so today, when some of them flatly accuse him of having deceived them.

Here’s ToI’s editor David Horovitz celebrating the UAE deal — an Arab state finally happy to be seen in Israel’s company.

This is Yossi Klein Halevi on the new agreements as victories for both Israeli power and pragmatism.

And, finally, this is our senior political analyst Haviv Rettig Gur on the differences between Netanyahu the strategist and Netanyahu the politician.

4:03 pm

Trump: I would have ‘no problem’ selling F-35s to UAE

Hours before the signing of the Israel-UAE normalization deal, US President Donald Trump tells US media he would have “no problem” selling F-35 jets to the Emiratis.

He makes the comment in a Fox News interview.

“I personally would have no problem with it,” says Trump.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has denied approving the US sale of the advanced fighter planes to the UAE as part of the agreement, though reports in Israel and the US indicated he gave his consent. US officials have said the sale is possible, while promising to uphold Israel’s military edge in the region.

3:58 pm

Netanyahu said to scramble to get power of attorney from FM before US signing

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was forced to request power of attorney from Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi to sign the normalization treaties, according to Hebrew media reports.

The reports say Netanyahu was informed at the last minute by the attorney general that he lacks the legal authority to sign the agreements and must officially seek the consent of the foreign minister.

Ashkenazi obliged, on condition the deals won’t go into effect before being approved by the cabinet and Knesset, the reports say. The agreements must in any case be approved by the government and legislature under Israeli law.

3:57 pm

The full schedule: Trump to greet Bahrain FM, meet with Netanyahu

Below is the full schedule for today’s historic signing of the UAE and Bahrain’s normalization deals with Israel, according to the White House.

At 10:30 a.m. (5:30 p.m. Israel time), US President Donald Trump will greet Bahrain’s foreign minister and immediately afterward hold a bilateral meeting.

At 10:55 a.m. (5:55 p.m. Israel time), Trump will greet the UAE’s foreign minister and hold a bilateral meeting.

At 11:20 a.m. (6:20 p.m. Israel time), Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will greet Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House. The US president and Israeli leader will then hold a meeting.

At noon (7 p.m. Israel time), the signing of the Abraham Accords will take place on the South Lawn.

At 12:45 p.m. (7:45 p.m. Israel time), Trump, Netanyahu, and the Bahraini and UAE top diplomats will hold a working lunch.

3:55 pm

Kushner: Today marks ‘the beginning of the end of the Israel-Arab conflict’

Senior White House adviser Jared Kushner hails the upcoming signing of the Middle East peace treaties, in an interview with the Today show.

“I think what you’re seeing now is the beginning of the end of the Israel-Arab conflict that has been going on for a long time,” Kushner says. “This really signals the beginning of the president bringing people together. A lot of people said when President Trump was elected that he’d be bringing war and chaos, but what he’s bringing today is peace.

“So this will hopefully reduce tension in the region, bring people closer together and long-term make the Middle East much more stable,” he says.

3:54 pm

Bahrain king calls for intensified effort to resolve Israel-Palestinian conflict

Bahrain’s King Hamad is calling for intensified effort to solve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in the framework of the Arab Peace Inititiave, his foreign minister says hours before he was set to sign a “Declaration of Peace” with Israel.

In an interview, Abdullatif bin rashid Al Zayani says the normalization agreement with Jerusalem “is in line with King Hamad’s vision to spread the culture of peace in the world. It is also in line with his directives to intensify efforts to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict according to the [Arab] peace initiative.”

First adopted by the Arab League in 2002, the Arab Peace Initiative promises Israel full diplomatic relations with the entire Muslim world in exchange for the establishment of a Palestinian state based on the 1967 lines.

“Bahrain always stresses its firm and constant position toward the right of the fraternal Palestinian people, which are are the top of its priorities. The Palestinian people must obtain their complete legitimate rights,” Al Zayani adds.

Raphael Ahren

3:53 pm

UAE says normalization treaty will reference two-state solution

Anwar Gargash, UAE’s minister of state for foreign affairs, indicates that the Israel-UAE peace agreement will mention the two-state solution only indirectly.

In a press briefing, he says that the treaty “does reference two states through references to previous agreements signed.”

Raphael Ahren

