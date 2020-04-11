Helmsley Trust donates millions to help hospitals set up coronavirus wards

The Helmsley Charitable Trust is donating NIS 40 million ($11 million) to Israeli hospitals to help them build special isolation wings for coronavirus patients.

The grant includes NIS 7.5 million to turn Sharon hospital north of Tel Aviv into the country’s first coronavirus only hospital, and another NIS 10.5 million for six other hospitals to set up coronavirus wards.

Money will also go to buying medical equipment for health workers across the country.

“Helping Israel in times of crisis is the heart of the mission of the Helmsley Trust’s Israel program,” trustee Sandor Frankel says in a statement.

According to the foundation’s website, the grants were awarded late last month.