Hong Kong leader apologizes for causing ‘conflict and disputes’

Embattled Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam apologizes for the way her administration tried to pass a law allowing extraditions to China, the cause of unprecedented protests and clashes this week.

“The chief executive admitted that shortcomings in the government’s work has led to a lot of conflict and disputes in Hong Kong society and has disappointed and distressed many citizens,” a statement from her office says.

“The chief executive apologizes to the citizens and promises to accept criticism with the most sincere and humble attitude,” it adds.

— AFP