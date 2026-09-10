Hormuz shipping traffic in single digits, data shows

Vessel transits via the Strait of Hormuz fell yesterday to seven from 12 the previous day, preliminary ship-tracking data shows, with levels also below the 10-day average of 14.

Out of these seven ships, four vessels exited and three entered, according to the data.

Some vessels could be sailing through the waterway with their transponders turned off and would not be counted toward the totals.

Of the exits, one was a very large crude carrier – Finland Prosperity – carrying nearly 2 million barrels of crude.

No tankers carrying liquefied natural gas left the Strait.

The remaining three exits were made by two dry bulk carriers and a short-range dirty products tanker.

Meanwhile, of the three ships that entered, one was a dry bulk carrier and the other two were a short-range tanker and a medium-range-sized tanker.

At the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, 28 commodity ships sailed through it yesterday, similar to the 10-day average of 27.

Of the total, 16 ships entered and 12 exited.