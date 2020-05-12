Hundreds attend funeral for IDF soldier killed by rock during West Bank raid

Hundreds of people are attending the funeral of IDF soldier Amit Ben-Ygal, who was killed overnight during a raid in the West Bank.

The funeral is being held at the cemetery in the central city of Beer Yaakov.

“My son is a hero,” Ben-Ygal’s mother cries out over his grave, according to Channel 12 news. “I’ll be strong, guard us from above.”

Ben-Ygal’s father also eulogizes his only child.

“Amit isn’t an only child. He has millions of other siblings who are sad, who admire [him] and who know our lives in the Land of Israel depend on the courage of Amit and his friends,” Baruch Ben-Ygal says.

Defense Minister Naftali Bennett speaks at the funeral as the representative for the government.

“Golani soldiers, you’ll go back to fighting and find the terrorist and wicked [person] who did this and together we’ll defeat our enemies,” he says.

Ben-Ygal, a member of the Golani Brigade’s reconnaissance unit, was struck in the head by a rock during an operation in the Palestinian village of Yabed.