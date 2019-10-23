IDF general resigns after report alleged affairs with subordinates

Brig. Gen. Shai Elbaz has reportedly resigned from his position as the head of operations for the Israeli Navy over a forthcoming Channel 12 exposé alleging he had multiple improper sexual relationships with subordinates.

The report on Elbaz’s alleged sexual harassment is due to air on Friday evening.

Ahead of its release, Elbaz sent a letter to IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi asking to leave his position immediately. This request was accepted, according to Channel 12.

The Israeli military did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Elbaz has served as the head of naval operations since May 2018. He previously served as the head of the navy’s elite Shayetet 13 commando unit.

— Judah Ari Gross