Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, August 27, 2026

IDF: Hamas commander who held 3 Israelis hostage killed in Gaza airstrike

By Emanuel Fabian 27 August 2026, 6:07 pm 2 Edit

Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

Smoke billows following Israeli demolition of residential structures east of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip on August 25, 2026. (Eyad Baba/AFP)
Smoke billows following Israeli demolition of residential structures east of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip on August 25, 2026. (Eyad Baba/AFP)

A Hamas commander who held three Israelis hostage in Gaza during the war was killed in a strike in the Strip’s south yesterday, the IDF announces.

The strike in Khan Younis killed Ismail Mohammed Ibrahim Barim, who, according to the IDF, took part in holding Edan Alexander, Matan Zangauker and Avera Mengistu hostage in southern Gaza. All three were later freed by Hamas.

The IDF justifies the strike amid the ceasefire by saying that Barim had recently advanced attacks on troops and Israeli civilians, as well as acted to restore Hamas capabilities, “while systematically violating the ceasefire.”

“The strike was carried out to remove the threat,” the army adds.

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.