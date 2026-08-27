IDF: Hamas commander who held 3 Israelis hostage killed in Gaza airstrike
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Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent
A Hamas commander who held three Israelis hostage in Gaza during the war was killed in a strike in the Strip’s south yesterday, the IDF announces.
The strike in Khan Younis killed Ismail Mohammed Ibrahim Barim, who, according to the IDF, took part in holding Edan Alexander, Matan Zangauker and Avera Mengistu hostage in southern Gaza. All three were later freed by Hamas.
The IDF justifies the strike amid the ceasefire by saying that Barim had recently advanced attacks on troops and Israeli civilians, as well as acted to restore Hamas capabilities, “while systematically violating the ceasefire.”
“The strike was carried out to remove the threat,” the army adds.
جيش الدفاع قضى على قائد في حركة حماس الإرهابية شارك في احتجاز عيدان ألكسندر ومتان تسنغاؤكر وأفيرا منغيستو في قبضة حماس الإرهابية
⭕️استهداف جيش الدفاع أمس (الأربعاء) في منطقة خانيونس، وقضى على المدعو إسماعيل محمد إبراهيم البريم، وهو قائد في الجناح العسكري لحركة حماس الإرهابية.… pic.twitter.com/ESk6XiKXPd
— Lieutenant Colonel Ella Waweya | إيلا واوية (@CaptainElla1) August 27, 2026
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