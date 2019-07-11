The Times of Israel is liveblogging Thursday’s events as they happen.
IDF says ‘misunderstanding’ led troops to kill Hamas member on border
The Israeli military says a “misunderstanding” led its troops to kill a member of the Hamas terror group as he was trying to prevent Palestinian youths from breaching the security fence.
The highly irregular acknowledgment of this kind of mistake appears to be an effort by the Israel Defense Forces to calm tensions along the Gaza border and prevent another round of violence.
“This morning, IDF troops identified a number of Palestinians in the area of the security fence in the northern Strip. An initial investigation determined that this was an operative of Hamas’s restraint force who had come to the area because of two Palestinians who were moving toward [the fence],” the army says.
At this point, the Israeli soldiers opened fire at the Hamas member, fatally wounding him. He was pronounced dead shortly afterwards, according to the Hamas-run Gaza health ministry.
“The IDF troops who arrived to the area had identified the restraint operative as an armed terrorist and opened fire due to a misunderstanding. The incident will be investigated,” the army says.
— Judah Ari Gross
Gaza terror groups reportedly huddle over possible response to Hamas member’s death
The various terror groups in the Gaza Strip convene their joint operations committee to discuss a possible retaliation to the death of a Hamas member by IDF gunfire along the enclave’s northern border earlier in the day, according to Palestinian reports.
— Judah Ari Gross
EU cites progress on Iran barter system to bypass US sanctions
The European Union says it is making some progress on its controversial barter-type system to trade with Iran and get around US sanctions as part of its efforts to keep the nuclear deal alive.
EU foreign policy secretary general Helga Schmid says today that beyond the 10 EU nations that are already part of the system, “we now have 7 more member states that have announced they will either join the shareholders or use Instex,” she says, referring to the barter system.
Schmid adds that “from consultations I had last week, I can share with you that more, also non-EU member states, will join.”
Iran has breached the deal’s limitations in an attempt to get other nations to provide economic incentives to offset US sanctions. The Trump administration withdrew from the agreement last year.
— AP
UK far-right activist gets 9 months in prison for contempt
LONDON — A British judge has sentenced far-right activist Stephen Yaxley-Lennon to a total of nine months in prison for contempt of court.
He receives six months for filming defendants in a criminal trial and broadcasting the footage on social media and three months for an earlier contempt finding.
Judge Victoria Sharp says in the Old Bailey courthouse that the prison term was necessary to “properly reflect the gravity of the conduct.”
Yaxley-Lennon, who uses the pseudonym Tommy Robinson, was arrested and jailed last year for potentially prejudicing a trial after the Facebook broadcast outside a trial of men accused of sexually abusing teenage girls.
A court later freed him and said more review was needed.
Yaxley-Lennon, who founded the anti-Islam English Defense League, claims to have been exposing “Muslim rape gangs.”
— AP
Iran’s Guards warn US, UK will ‘strongly regret’ tanker seizure
TEHRAN, Iran — Iran’s Revolutionary Guards say that the United States and Britain will “strongly regret” the seizure of a tanker off Gibraltar, the semi-official Fars News Agency reports.
“If the enemy had made the smallest assessment they wouldn’t have done this act,” says Rear-Admiral Ali Fadavi, deputy commander in chief of the Revolutionary Guards, referring to the seizure of an oil tanker late last week by Gibraltar’s police aided by British Royal Marines.
He adds that the seizure of the tanker was “stupidity… a trait the American President has in spades and the British to some extent.”
The Guards also deny that they had in turn impeded a British oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz in a statement published by the force’s Sepahnews site.
“There has been no confrontation in the last 24 hours with any foreign vessels, including British ones,” the statement says.
— AFP
China calls for restraint in Persian Gulf
China is calling on all sides to avoid raising tensions in the Persian Gulf after Britain said three Iranian vessels sought to disrupt the passage of a British oil tanker through the Strait of Hormuz.
Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang says Beijing hopes the parties involved can “maintain cool and restraint” and safeguard peace and stability in the Gulf region.
Geng tells reporters that China, a huge customer for oil and gas shipped through the strait, recognizes the influence events in the region can have on the stability of the global supply of resources.
China was a signatory to the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers and has sought to keep it in effect, despite the US pulling out and re-imposing sanctions.
— AP
Foreign, defense ministries to stop assisting PM’s trips abroad over budget cuts
Employees of the foreign and defense ministries announce they will no longer assist with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s trips overseas amid a budget dispute between the Foreign Ministry and the Finance Ministry.
According to Hebrew media, the move is to protest various cuts to the Foreign Ministry that its workers say hinder their diplomatic work. The announcement is made to all of Israel’s missions in overseas.
A report in the Israel Hayom daily this morning said that as a result of the cuts, the Foreign Ministry was forced to unilaterally cancel student exchange programs with 50 countries.
“Another demonstration of the budgetary disaster in which the Foreign Ministry is subject to and the tough costs that Israeli foreign policy is paying as a result,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Emmanuel Nahshon writes on Twitter.
