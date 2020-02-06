IDF says additional battalion to be deployed in West Bank following string of attacks

The Israel Police confirm that the terrorist who opened fire at a group of police officers near the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City was an Israeli citizen from northern Israel.

Security camera footage of the shooting attack shows the gunman armed with a pistol walk up to a group of officers under a tent outside the holy site and shoot at them.

One officer is seen getting hit by a bullet and collapsing, while other officers return fire at the assailant and chase after him.

The footage does not show the moment the gunman was shot dead by the officers.

“The officers responded with determination, neutralized the assailant and prevented further attacks of innocents,” the police say in a statement.

— Judah Ari Gross