In jab at US plan, Abbas says political solution must precede economic projects

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas says the achievement of a political solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict must precede the development of programs and projects to benefit the Palestinian economy.

Abbas makes the comment at a press conference in Ramallah alongside visiting Chilean President Sebastian Pinera, a day after the conclusion of the US-led workshop in the Bahraini capital Manama.

“We say that national rights are not pieces of real estate that are purchased and sold and that arriving at a political solution that guarantees freedom, dignity, independence and justice for our people must precede any economic programs or projects because that will create stability and security for everyone,” Abbas says.

“For that reason, the State of Palestine did not participate in the American workshop that took place two days ago in Manama.”

The PA president and other Palestinian officials made similar comments in the run-up to the conference, which took place on Tuesday and Wednesday.

