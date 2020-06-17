The Times of Israel is liveblogging Wednesday’s developments as they unfold.
Legislation advances for electronic bracelet tracking of domestic abusers
The Knesset approves the preliminary reading of a bill that would impose electronic tracking on violent men with restraining orders against them.
The electronic bracelet system would alert its carrier and police if the man approaches his spouse or home in contravention of a court order.
The bill — which requires three more Knesset votes to become law — was raised after a series of killings of women by their spouses or significant others in recent months that sparked calls for action by lawmakers and law enforcement authorities.
India virus death toll tops 11,000
India adds more than 2,000 COVID-19 deaths to its tally, after Delhi and Maharashtra states include 1,672 unreported fatalities, increasing the total number to 11,903.
The Health Ministry reports 10,974 new coronavirus cases for a total of 354,065. Of the 2,003 newly added fatalities, 331 were reported in the last 24 hours.
India has been reporting some 10,000 new infections and more than 300 deaths each day over the last two weeks. The previously unreported deaths have driven India’s fatality rate from 2.9% to 3.4%.
Earlier, health experts had warned that India was undercounting fatalities as some states used different criteria. Like elsewhere, the actual numbers are thought to be higher as testing remains limited.
India is the fourth hardest-hit country by the pandemic after the US, Russia and Brazil.
— AP
Iran sees highest daily virus death toll since April 11
Iran reports more than 100 deaths from the novel coronavirus for a fourth straight day, saying that gatherings in high-risk provinces have led to a spike in infections.
“Holding gatherings such as weddings and funerals is one of the main causes of increased coronavirus infections in red provinces,” the highest level on Iran’s colour-coded risk scale, says deputy health minister Iraj Harirchi.
“In one province, 120 people were infected at a single wedding,” the ISNA news agency quotes him as saying.
Health ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari says 120 new deaths in the past 24 hours takes Iran’s overall toll to 9,158.
This is Iran’s highest single-day death toll since April 11.
Lari adds that another 2,612 tested positive for COVID-19, bringing total confirmed cases to 195,051.
— AFP
Rivlin meets Greek PM in Jerusalem, hopes tourism resumes soon
President Reuven Rivlin meets with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Jerusalem, in his first in-person diplomatic meeting in three months due to the pandemic, his office says.
Says Rivlin: “Today, our energy cooperation is a cornerstone of stability in the wider Mediterranean region. The EastMed project will deepen this cooperation even further. We also have vast connections in the field of tourism, and I hope we can resume flights between Tel Aviv and Athens soon.”
On Tuesday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said flights between Israel and Greece will resume on August 1.
Over the weekend, a worker in the President’s Residence contracted COVID-19. But the president, 80, was not ordered to self-isolate after it was determined he had not been exposed.
comments