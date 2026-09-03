Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, September 3, 2026

Iran’s IRGC chief vows says deadly US strike on wedding ‘will not go unanswered’

By AFP Today, 3:57 pm
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Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps chief Ahmad Vahidi vows to avenge the four people killed at a wedding ceremony in the south, which Iran has blamed on the US.

“The pure blood of these oppressed martyrs… will not go unanswered and will definitely be avenged,” Vahidi says in a statement carried by state television.

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