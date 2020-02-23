The Times of Israel is liveblogging Sunday’s events as they happen.
Iran’s state TV: Hardliners win all seats for Tehran in vote
TEHRAN, Iran — Iranian hardliners have won all 30 Parliament seats in the capital, Tehran, state TV reports, but officials have yet to announce the voter turnout from parliamentary elections two days ago.
State TV also says that former Tehran mayor Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, a top contender for the post of parliamentary speaker, is the top winner in Tehran with more that 1.2 million votes.
Officials have still not released any figures for voter turnout, which is widely seen as a measure of how Iranians view the country’s embattled theocratic government.
A low turnout could signal widespread dissatisfaction with Iran’s clerical rulers and the system they preside over. Iranian officials usually release turnout figures a day after elections.
The official IRNA news agency says ballot counting had come to an end, with 201 out of 208 constituencies decided. The seven relatively small constituencies will be decided in a run-off election later in April.
Iran’s supreme leader earlier today accused enemy “propaganda” of trying to dissuade people from voting by amplifying the threat of the coronavirus.
A range of crises has beset Iran in the past year, including widespread anti-government protests in November and US sanctions piling pressure on the plunging economy.
3rd passenger from Japan cruise ship dies of coronavirus
TOKYO — A third passenger has died after contracting the coronavirus on a cruise ship that was quarantined off Japan, the country’s health ministry says today.
In a statement, the ministry identifies the victim as a Japanese man in his 80s who was also suffering from other ailments.
He was removed from the Diamond Princess and taken to a local hospital after testing positive for COVID-19, the statement says, without giving details on when he tested positive or where he was being treated.
The man’s cause of death was given as pneumonia, the statement adds.
The death comes after two other elderly passengers, also both Japanese and in their 80s, died on Thursday after contracting the virus.
Despite a quarantine imposed on the Diamond Princess, more than 600 people on board tested positive for the virus, including five Israelis, one of whom was confirmed to have the virus after returning to Israel.
Minister warns foreign actors may spread false info on virus to impact election
Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan says he has instructed police to be ready for the spread of false information about the coronavirus to influence the March 2 elections.
“It can’t be ignored that we’re a week and a half before the elections and of course there is a concern there will be implications of the corona[virus] on the elections themselves and elements who will try to harm the integrity of the elections, distribute false reports — fake news — on the matter in order to influence the voting percentage in certain areas,” Erdan says during a situational assessment on the virus at the Health Ministry.
He adds: “It must be understood that this is of course a crime of harming the purity of the elections.”
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu chimes in that the Shin Bet security agency is also prepared for dealing with foreign actors trying to spread “fake news” about the virus to influence voting.
Neither Netanyahu nor Erdan identifies anyone who might potentially do so. US officials said yesterday that there was a Russian-linked social media campaign to spread panic about the virus.
During the meeting, Erdan also says police will help with enforcing Health Ministry guidelines on home quarantines.
