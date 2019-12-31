Iraq PM demands protesters leave US embassy ‘immediately’

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — Saudi Arabia voices “great concern” over attacks against American forces in Iraq, which Washington has blamed on pro-Iran factions, state media reports.

“Saudi Arabia has followed with great concern the increase of terrorist attacks inside brotherly Iraq… the most recent of which were attacks by terrorist militias supported by the Iranian regime against US forces present in Iraq,” the Saudi Press Agency says, citing an unnamed official source.

“Saudi Arabia condemns and denounces these terrorist attacks… These attacks committed by terrorist militias violate the sovereignty of Iraq and affect its security and stability.”

In recent weeks multiple attacks have targeted Iraqi bases where American forces are present, which Washington has blamed on pro-Iran factions.

— AFP