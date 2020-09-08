Israeli officials don’t confirm report that Chad will open diplomatic mission

Coronavirus czar Prof. Ronni Gamzu says in a briefing that the morbidity rates in Israel’s high-infection areas, or “red” towns, is among the highest in the world.

“We must stop gatherings that are hotbeds of infections, particularly in red cities,” Gamzu says.

“I am convinced that red cities can become orange,” he says, referring to the government’s “traffic light” program, which grades cities and towns as either “red,” “orange,” “yellow” or “green,” according to their infection rates.

Gamzu also says he aims for 100,000 daily coronavirus tests by November 1. He says an effective contact-tracing mechanism to stop infection chains likely won’t be ready until at least that date.

Earlier today, the Health Ministry said that 3,425 new coronavirus cases were confirmed yesterday — the highest daily figure since the start of pandemic, shattering a previous record set last week. Testing levels also grew to a new high of more than 40,000.