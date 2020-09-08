The Times of Israel is liveblogging Tuesday’s events as they unfold.
Israeli officials don’t confirm report that Chad will open diplomatic mission
Israeli officials do not confirm the Channel 12 report that Chad has told Israel it will open a diplomatic mission in Jerusalem within a year.
Prime Minister’s Office spokesperson Mark Regev only confirms that Benjamin Netanyahu has met with the son of Chad’s leader Idriss Deby, Abdelkarim Deby.
A spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry tells The Times of Israel that to his best knowledge, the report is baseless. However, the visit has been organized by the National Security Council, not the Foreign Ministry.
Infection rate in Israel’s ‘red’ towns among highest in the world — virus czar
Coronavirus czar Prof. Ronni Gamzu says in a briefing that the morbidity rates in Israel’s high-infection areas, or “red” towns, is among the highest in the world.
“We must stop gatherings that are hotbeds of infections, particularly in red cities,” Gamzu says.
“I am convinced that red cities can become orange,” he says, referring to the government’s “traffic light” program, which grades cities and towns as either “red,” “orange,” “yellow” or “green,” according to their infection rates.
Gamzu also says he aims for 100,000 daily coronavirus tests by November 1. He says an effective contact-tracing mechanism to stop infection chains likely won’t be ready until at least that date.
Earlier today, the Health Ministry said that 3,425 new coronavirus cases were confirmed yesterday — the highest daily figure since the start of pandemic, shattering a previous record set last week. Testing levels also grew to a new high of more than 40,000.
Cyclist in Israeli Tour de France team banned for 4 months over substance abuse
Patrick Schelling, a Swiss cyclist who is currently competing in the Tour de France as part of the Israel Start-Up Nation group, has been banned from the sport for four months for substance abuse.
The blow to the Israeli team comes in the middle of the historic first appearance of a team from the Jewish state at the world’s top cycling event.
Report: Chad says it will open diplomatic mission in Jerusalem within a year
Chad has told Israel it plans to open an official diplomatic mission in Jerusalem within a year, Channel 12 reports.
The network says Chad’s cabinet chairman is currently visiting Israel and has met his Israeli counterpart, National Security Adviser Meir Ben-Shabbat.
According to the unsourced report, it is part of a security delegation currently in the Jewish state for professional meetings as part of the push to normalize ties with the African Muslim nation.
There is no immediate confirmation from officials.
In pilot program, US military to deploy Israel-developed drone
A pilot program in the US military has been launched to employ Skylord drones whose production was led by Israel’s Defense Ministry, the ministry says in a statement.
“The program has produced a drone system with a remote immersive interface that protects troops from various inbound aerial threats – particularly drones,” the Defense Ministry says in an English-language statement.
“The system’s capabilities have been demonstrated in Israel, with confirmed interceptions of incendiary devices flown over the Gaza border by terrorist organizations,” according to the ministry.
It says the program comes “following a joint R&D program led by the Directorate of Defense Research and Development in the Israel Ministry of Defense, together with Israeli company Xtend and the Combating Terrorism Technical Support Office (CTTSO) of the US Department of Defense.”
Several dozen drones will be employed, the statement says, adding that the research and development process took a year.
“Using an AR device and single handed controller, a military operator may employ the Skylord system to control the drone and perform complex tasks remotely, with great ease and precision,” the statement says.
Palestinians report record 10 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours
Palestinians recorded 717 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours and a record ten deaths, according to the Palestinian Authority Health Ministry.
Around 177 cases were reported in Arab areas of East Jerusalem, while another 118 were confirmed in the Gaza Strip. While Hebron and East Jerusalem were once the centers of the pandemic — with other areas registering only a handful of cases per day — the distribution is more even. Nablus registers 75 new cases, and Ramallah has 60 new infections.
There are currently 11,000 active cases among Palestinians, and 215 have died since the beginning of the pandemic.
— Aaron Boxerman
Iranian TV: British-Iranian dual national faces new charge
Iran’s state TV, citing an unnamed official, says British-Iranian dual national Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe is facing a new charge.
The report does not elaborate.
Zaghari-Ratcliffe had been released from prison due to the coronavirus pandemic after serving nearly all of her five-year sentence. Zaghari-Ratcliffe was arrested during a holiday with her toddler daughter in April 2016. Her family says she was in Iran to visit family, denying that she was plotting against Iran.
Zaghari-Ratcliffe worked for the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the charitable arm of the news agency.
— AP
Police chief says he expects cops to exercise judgment in enforcing curfew
About four hours before a nightly curfew to combat the spread of the coronavirus takes effect in 40 infection hotspots, acting police chief Motti Cohen concludes a briefing and says he expects officers to exercise judgment while enforcing the closure.
“Our enforcement policy will continue to be based first and foremost on dialogue, education, judgment and earning the public’s cooperation,” he says.
“That is my expectation from every commander and officer tasked with this mission.”
Fire in Knesset building halts discussion on climate crisis
A meeting of the Knesset Internal Affairs and Environment Committee is halted after a fire breaks out in the room’s ceiling.
Committee chairwoman Miki Haimovich comments that there is a smell of smoke during the discussion of local authorities’ preparedness for the climate crisis.
The source is located in the ceiling, caused by an electrical short circuit. All participants have vacated the room.
Iran’s Khamenei says Prophet Muhammad cartoons ‘unforgivable’
Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, says cartoons of the prophet Muhammad that were republished by French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo last week are “unforgivable.”
“The grave and unforgivable sin committed by a French weekly in insulting the luminous and holy personality of (the) Prophet revealed, once more, the hostility and malicious grudge harbored by political and cultural organisations in the West against Islam and the Muslim community,” Khamenei says in an English-language statement.
“The excuse of ‘freedom of expression’ made by some French politicians in order not to condemn this grave crime of insulting the Holy Prophet of Islam is completely unacceptable, wrong and demagogic.”
— AFP
Municipalities lambaste curfew decision, one says it won’t cooperate
Some municipalities are openly criticizing the government decision to impose nightly curfews in their cities or parts of them.
The municipality of Beitar Illit, an ultra-Orthodox settlement, goes as far as saying it won’t cooperate with the closure unless “fully transparent” explanations are provided.
The municipality argues that only Haredi towns are closed in their entirety (apparently ignoring Arab towns), while in others only select neighborhoods are included in the measures.
“We demand full transparency about infection rates and detailed explanations why a curfew is being imposed on an entire ultra-Orthodox city,” the municipality says in a statement.
“We cannot give our backing to steps taken without transparency. We will be able to cooperate in cutting morbidity rates only when such explanations are provided to the residents.”
Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion says he will comply with the government order on the nighttime curfews in parts of the capital, though he strongly criticizes the policy.
“I don’t know what a nightly curfew is,” Lion tells the Kan public broadcaster. “For two months we’ve been warning about mass weddings in the eastern part of the city. When we speak about a nightly curfew in Ramot, a neighborhood of 55,000 residents, it means they’re going into lockdown because of about 300 patients. I can’t explain that to the residents.”
The Eilat municipality has waged a campaign that has prevented a curfew on the entire city, but now also says it is trying to cancel the decision to close one neighborhood, arguing that even that step “makes no sense.”
