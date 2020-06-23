The Times of Israel is liveblogging Tuesday’s developments as they unfold.
Jerusalem inks deal to build elevator linking Old City, Western Wall
The Jerusalem municipality has signed a deal with a development company that will see the first elevator built linking the Western Wall and Old City.
The NIS 55 million ($16 million) project will take three years to complete and aims to make the holy site more accessible for people with disabilities, Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion says in a statement.
Qatari aid to be distributed in Gaza early next week
Mohammad al-Emadi, head of the Qatari Gaza Reconstruction Committee, says that Qatar’s financial aid package to “deserving Gazan families” will arrive in the Strip early next week.
The $10 million in aid will be equally divided among 100,000 families in the Gaza Strip, al-Emadi says, with each family receiving $100.
Al-Emadi said in a statement last week that the funds, originally scheduled to arrive in early May, had been delayed due to “coronavirus procedures.” The aid package’s much-anticipated arrival in the Strip has already been announced and postponed several times.
— Aaron Boxerman
Israel seeks Cypriot help on EU opposition to annexation
The foreign ministers of Israel and nearby Cyprus meet שד the Jewish state seeks to defuse European opposition to its plan to annex parts of the West Bank.
Israel’s Gabi Ashkenazi meets his Cypriot counterpart Nikos Christodoulides at Tel Aviv’s main airport after plans for a larger delegation led by President Nicos Anastasiades were revised over coronavirus concerns.
“Ashkenazi asked Christodoulides for Cyprus to act as a moderating voice in discourse with European countries,” an Israeli foreign ministry statement says.
At Tuesday’s meeting, the statement says, Ashkenazi tells Christodoulides that his country was committed to proceeding “in a responsible and coordinated manner with the various parties in the region.”
The Jewish state, he adds, would do so “while maintaining Israel’s strategic and security interests based on President Trump’s peace plan.”
— AFP
Jordan FM: Annexation would create ‘institutionalized apartheid’
Jordan’s Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi says Israeli annexation of the West Bank would create “institutionalized apartheid.”
“Only the two-state solution, on the basis of international law, that will ensure the emergence of a viable Palestinian state with occupied Jerusalem as its capital on June 4, 1967, lines that lives in peace side by side a secure and accepted Israel as envisioned by the Arab Peace initiative, will produce that peace. The alternative is institutionalized apartheid that is the certain outcome of Israeli annexation of occupied Palestinian lands,” he says.
Police: Officer lightly hurt in suspected car-ramming
In an update, police say a female officer was lightly injured in the suspected car-ramming attack near Abu Dis in the West Bank.
She has been hospitalized, police say.
Reports say the alleged attacker, a Palestinian man, has died of his injuries.
Gantz hints he’ll back West Bank annexation if Palestinians keep saying ‘no’
Defense Minister Benny Gantz says he has reviewed with the army potential responses to the possible annexation of West Bank land, while laying out his conditions for backing the extension of sovereignty designated for Israel under US President Donald Trump’s peace plan.
“We won’t take Palestinians into our territory, we won’t harm human rights or the right of movement, we’ll work in coordination with regional countries and we’re in contact with them, we won’t endanger the peace agreements,” he says in a briefing to reporters.
Stressing his support for Trump’s peace plan, which the Palestinian Authority has rejected, Gantz indicates he could back moving forward unilaterally with annexation if there is no progress toward a peace process.
“We won’t continue to wait for the Palestinians. If they say ‘no’ forever to everything then we’ll be forced to move forward without them,” he says.
— Alexander Fulbright
Ashkenazi speaks to Russian FM about regional ‘developments and opportunities’
Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi speaks to his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, ahead of Russia’s Victory Day tomorrow, his office says.
Ashkenazi thanked Lavrov for an invitation to the events marking the defeat of Nazi Germany, and expressed regret Israeli representatives could not attend due to the pandemic, the statement says.
“In addition, the two discussed developments and opportunities in the region,” the statement says, without elaborating.
This is the second phone conversation between the two since Ashkenazi entered office last month “and the two agreed to meet as soon as possible when the situation allows it,” the Foreign Ministry says.
Egypt begins loosening lockdown restrictions
Egypt is gradually loosening its partial coronavirus lockdown amid a steady increase of daily infections in recent weeks.
Prime Minister Mustafa Madbouly says his government will reopen mosques and churches starting Saturday and the ban on Friday’s Muslim prayers at mosques and Sunday’s masses at churches would remain in place for now.
He says restaurants, coffee shops, clubs and theaters will allowed to reopen at 25% capacity. The government has also extended the hours public and private transposition can operate by four hours, until midnight. It also lifted the country’s nighttime curfew.
Madbouky says Egypt’s beaches and parks remain closed until further notice.
The gradual reopening was announced as the the daily number of new coronavirus cases in Egypt has often surpassed 1,000 in recent weeks.
The Arab world’s most populous country has officially reported around 57,000 confirmed cases, including at least 2,278 deaths.
— AP
Suspected car-ramming attempt reported in West Bank
A man allegedly attempts to run over Border Police officers with his car in the West Bank, prompting Israeli security forces to open fire and injure him, according to police.
Police say it appears to be a deliberate attack.
There are no Israeli injuries in the incident near Abu Dis, police say.
The driver of the car is seriously injured and receiving medical treatment.
Parts of Tiberias, Elad, Bat Yam said set to become virus ‘restricted zones’
The areas that will be declared “restricted zones” due to high COVID-19 infection rates will likely include neighborhoods in the northern city of Tiberias and parts of Bat Yam and Elad in central Israel, Army Radio reports.
There are particular concerns about the beachfront town of Bat Yam, which has a relatively older population in comparison with other outbreak areas.
Man drowns near Rosh Hanikra
A man in his fifties has drowned in northern Israel, Hebrew reports say.
The man is pulled unconscious from the water near Rosh Hanikra. He is pronounced dead by medics.
World’s tennis champion contracts COVID-19, has no symptoms
Tennis world number one Novak Djokovic says he has tested positive for coronavirus, joining a slew of other infected players who took part in an exhibition tennis tournament in the Balkans.
“Novak Djokovic tested positive for a virus COVID-19,” reads a statement from his staff. “He is not showing any symptoms,” it adds.
— AFP
2-meter social distancing rule halved in England
The two-meter social distancing rule to curb the spread of the coronavirus will be cut in England from July 4, after complaints from companies that keeping it makes business impossible.
“Where it is possible to keep two metres apart, people should. But where it is not, we will advise people to keep a social distance of one metre plus,” says Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
— AFP
Report: UN official says Ashkenazi working behind scenes to prevent annexation
Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi is working behind the scenes to prevent unilateral West Bank annexation, a United Nations official tells Israeli politicians, according to Army Radio.
The UN official says there is “not a single logical reason for Israel to take a unilateral step,” the Hebrew-language report says.
A statement from Ashkenazi’s office, in response, says the foreign minister is fully committed to the Trump peace plan, but annexation must be fully coordinated with the United States and countries in the region.
Calls mount to convene EU-Israel Association Council after 8-year hiatus
More than a hundred lawmakers from Europe and Israel are calling for the European Union to convene the EU-Israel Association Council, ministerial meetings that usually take place annually but which have been suspended since 2012 due to disagreements over the peace process.
In a letter to EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, which was initiated by Antonio López-Istúriz White, the chair of the European Parliament Delegation for relations with Israel, the parliamentarians lament that the Council has not held a formal meeting for nearly a decade, “despite pressing challenges and significant shared interests.”
Signatories, which include former French prime minister Manuel Valls, Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid and Likud MK Gideon Sa’ar, urge the EU to relaunch the Council as an “effective forum for close dialogue and consultation.”
— Raphael Ahren
Teen accomplice in Duma killings could get community service — TV
A court is considering sentencing the minor in the 2015 Duma arson attack to community service, according to Channel 12.
The accomplice, whose name is barred from publication as he was a minor at the time of the incident, reached a plea agreement with the State Prosecutor’s Office last May in which he admitted to having planned the torching of the Dawabsha home in the West Bank village of Duma. In October, the Lod District Court ruled that he was a member of a terror organization, tacking the additional charge onto the rap sheet of the now-19-year-old.
According to the TV report, the suspect’s lawyers have asked that community service be weighed and the court is complying with the request. He is to be sentenced on August 2.
The state is seeking three life sentences and 40 additional years behind bars for the main perpetrator, Amiram Ben-Uliel, a 26-year-old religious extremist. On July 12, the court will hand down its sentence for Ben-Uliel, who hurled the firebomb into the Dawabsha home in the central West Bank village of Duma that burned to death 18-month-old Ali and his parents, Riham and Saad, and seriously injured 4-year-old Ahmad.
Health minister says restrictions won’t amount to ‘total lockdown’
Health Minister Yuli Edelstein says the government has no intention of announcing a “total lockdown,” but will rather introduce local restrictions.
“It may be that during the course of the day we will declare restricted zones to cut the infections, but we won’t get to a total lockdown,” he tells reporters.
Syria says it won’t ‘bow’ to US sanctions
Syria refuses to “bow” to Washington’s demands under the latest US sanctions, Foreign Minister Walid Muallem says, charging that the sole aim was to undermine support for President Bashar Assad.
“If they (Washington) dreamt that Syria and its people would bow to their conditions, then I would say let them keep dreaming because this will never happen,” Muallem tells a news conference in Damascus, nearly a week after the Caesar Act came into force.
The sanctions laid down in the law, according to US officials, aim to force Assad to accept UN Security Council Resolution 2254 of 2015 that calls for a ceasefire, elections and political transition in Syria.
But the real objective is “to influence upcoming presidential elections” in Syria scheduled for next year, Muallem says, and weaken support for Assad ahead of polling.
“President Assad will remain as long as the Syrian people want him to,” the foreign minister stresses.
Assad, a dictator backed by Russia and Iran, has won back control of most of Syria after a nine-year war that has killed more than 380,000 people and displaced over half of the country’s prewar population.
— AFP
Iran reports highest virus deaths since April
Iran reports 121 new coronavirus deaths, its highest daily toll in over two months, as it battles to contain the Middle East’s deadliest COVID-19 outbreak.
Health ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari tells a news conference that the new fatalities bring the overall virus death toll to 9,863.
That is Iran’s highest single-day fatality rate since April 11, when 125 deaths were recorded.
— AFP
Netanyahu confirms new restrictions for virus hotspots
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirms, in a tweet, plans to contain the virus in areas that have seen a spike of infections.
“We will make an announcement today on restricted areas in which there are high infection rates. If the rate of infection continues [to rise], we will expedite the process of bringing the digital means to the approval of the cabinet before Sunday,” writes Netanyahu, apparently referring to plans to renew the Shin Bet security agency surveillance to track virus carriers and those exposed to them.
East Jerusalem man killed by gunfire in West Bank village, 3 others hurt
Police in the West Bank settlement of Ma’ale Adumim say they’re investigating a fatal shooting in the nearby Palestinian village of al-Azariya.
Police say four East Jerusalem residents, all with various gun wounds, arrived at the station to file a complaint. The victims say they were hit with gunfire while in al-Azariya.
One of the men has died of his wounds, police say. The three others are hospitalized with light injuries.
The circumstances of the incident are unclear.
Ministers to tighten virus restrictions in infected areas
Ministers will today roll out restrictions in areas that have seen high coronavirus infection rates, Hebrew media reports say.
The towns and cities will be declared “restricted” zones.
The details of the rules and the names of the areas are not detailed, though previous decisions in Rahat, Arara and a neighborhood in Jaffa have seen schools canceled and gatherings limited.
The decision will be announced after an evening meeting of the so-called coronavirus cabinet.
According to Health Ministry data, the areas that have recently seen a spike include Bat Yam, Bnei Brak, Elad, Tel Aviv-Jaffa, Jerusalem and Petah Tikva.
Meretz MK lashes ‘despicable’ tax boost for Netanyahu amid economic crisis
Meretz MK Tamar Zandberg berates the Finance Committee for its vote on Netanyahu’s taxes.
She calls the vote “disconnected [from the public], impudent and despicable.”
The committee is “giving tax benefits to a prime minister charged with bribery while 1 million unemployed don’t know if they’ll go back to work,” she rages in a statement.
Knesset panel approves retroactive tax benefits for Netanyahu
The Knesset’s Finance Committee approves far-reaching retroactive tax benefits worth hundreds of thousands of shekels for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
The benefits would cover the cost of income tax Netanyahu owes due to upgrades to his vehicle, renovations at his private home in Caesarea, and other expenses dating back to 2009.
The clause effectively means Netanyahu will be absolved of all taxes not related to his salary through 2017, with Channel 12 noting that this could potentially include taxation on profits he made from stock trading and other private ventures.
Eight MKs on the committee back the measure, five oppose it, and one — Yamina MK Bezalel Smotrich — abstains.
Blue and White lawmakers, Netanyahu’s coalition partners, do not attend the vote.
