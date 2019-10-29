The Times of Israel is liveblogging Tuesday’s events as they unfold.
Joint List unimpressed by PM’s plan to halt violence in Arab communities
The Joint List says it is not getting excited over Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s promise to set up a panel aimed at combating violence in Arab communities.
Thousands of people, including Joint List lawmakers, have held large protests in recent weeks against what they say is a lack of policing in their communities and government inaction, urging a wide-ranging national plan .
Netanyahu said Tuesday he was tasking the head of the Prime Minister’s Office with creating the body to push forward a national plan to halt the violence.
“We’re not starry-eyed over Netanyahu’s promises. The test will be in the implementation,” the party says in a statement.
The party criticizes the mechanism proposed by the prime minister, saying the process should involve political and municipal leaders of the Arab community and experts. “We won’t take diktats from on high,” it says.
It also says it should not take the appointment of a panel in order to deploy police to confiscate weapons and go after bad guys.
Earlier, Mansour Abbas, the head of the Joint List’s effort to combat violence, called the creation of the task force “one positive step among many that need to be taken.”
Lebanon’s Hariri expected to resign Tuesday — report
Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri is expected to resign Tuesday, an official source tells the Reuters news agency.
The resignation would come as Lebanon has been rocked over the last 11 days by massive protests against Hariri’s government, which includes a coalition with the Hezbollah terror group.
Tension has mounted in recent days between security forces and protesters, who have blocked roads and brought the country to a standstill to press their demands for a complete overhaul of the political system.
Lebanon’s reviled political elite has defended a belated package of economic reforms and appeared willing to reshuffle the government, but protesters who have stayed on the streets since October 17 want more.
In 2017, Hariri announced his resignation in a bizarre television appearance from Saudi Arabia, blaming Iranian influence in his country. He later returned home and rescinded the move.
— with AFP
Argentina’s Grossi selected to head nuclear watchdog
Rafael Mariano Grossi of Argentina has been chosen as the new head of the United Nations’ nuclear watchdog, succeeding the late Yukiya Amano.
Russia’s ambassador to international organizations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, tweets that the International Atomic Energy Agency’s board of governors selected Grossi as its new director general.
The #IAEA Board of Governors selected Argentinian candidate R. Grossi for the position of IAEA Director General.
— Mikhail Ulyanov (@Amb_Ulyanov) October 29, 2019
Grossi is Argentina’s ambassador to the Vienna-based IAEA.
He previously represented the IAEA in nuclear talks with Iran.
The IAEA is tasked with monitoring Iran’s nuclear activities to ensure they abide by the terms of the 2015 deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.
Three other candidates were nominated for the job: Cornel Feruta of Romania, its chief coordinator under Amano and the acting director general since his death in July; Marta Ziakova of Slovakia; and Lassina Zerbo of Burkina Faso.
— AP
Jerusalem reaching out to Moscow after mom of jailed Israeli unable to visit
The Foreign Ministry says it is in contact with Moscow using diplomatic channels in Russia and Israel after the mother of an woman jailed on drug charges was prevented from visiting her daughter in prison.
Yaffa Issachar was unable to see her daughter Naama after Russian authorities said a consular visit last week replaced the family visit, according to Hebrew media reports.
However, Yaffa says she received a dispensation from a Russian judge on Monday to see her daughter.
According to Walla news, the mother has returned to the Moscow apartment where she has been staying, after being turned away at the jail, along with the consul, who was to accompany her for the visit.
Netanyahu earlier this month sent a formal request to Putin asking that Issachar be pardoned. Moscow has said the Russian leader would consider the request.
