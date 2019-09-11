Jordan says Netanyahu annexation pledge could jeopardize peace deal

Jordan’s house speaker says Netanyahu’s pledge to annex a key part of the West Bank if he’s reelected could put the peace treaty with Israel “at stake.”

“The house of representatives, rejecting all the racist statements coming from the leadership of the occupier, confirms that dealing with this occupier requires a new path that would place the peace treaty at stake,” Atef al-Tawarneh says in remarks carried by official news agency Petra.

He accuses Israel of having “studiously broken all international treaties and (UN) resolutions”

Netanyahu’s announcement sparked an outcry in Arab countries, with Palestinian officials saying the move would “destroy” the entire peace process.

Yesterday, Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi warned the move would “push the whole region towards violence.”