Jordan sentences 2 to death for IS-claimed attack on crusader castle

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia — Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi is elected chairman of the African Union at the continental body’s summit in Ethiopia.

The Egyptian leader addresses the summit, saying he would focus on security on the African continent.

“Our work must continue to improve peace and security in Africa in a holistic and sustainable manner,” Sissi says. “Mediation and preventive diplomacy will remain one of the priorities of the African Union.”

The new African Union chairman says that “counter-terrorism requires the identification of those who support and finance it and combating them collectively. While we are aware of the difficulty and complexity of the struggle, this remains the only appropriate way to uproot terrorism and eradicate it.”

The rights group Amnesty International warns that Sissi’s chairmanship might undermine the African Union’s human rights mechanisms.

Egyptian leaders have been absent from African Union meetings since 1995 when an assassination attempt was made on the life of former leader Hosni Mubarak.

Sissi’s election brings to an end the one-year chairmanship of Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame.

— AP