Knesset speaker warns political stalemate could lead to economic collapse

Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein says that negotiating teams from Likud and Blue and White will meet again tonight in a last-minute bid to solve the political deadlock, calling it a national emergency.

“Everyone understands that Israel is in the midst of governmental state of emergency that could lead to a social and economic collapse. There is real cause for alarm,” he tells reporters at the Knesset.

“Today I approached the two major party leaders and asked them to meet with me in an attempt to form a government and prevent further election.

“This is the moment of truth for Israel’s political system… this is the moment to choose between leadership and cowardice.”