The Times of Israel is liveblogging Wednesday’s events as they unfold.
Kremlin warns Syrian Kurds to abide by deal
The Kremlin warns Kurdish fighters that they will face a renewed Turkish onslaught if they fail to withdraw their forces in line with a Russia-Turkey deal.
The warning comes a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan struck a deal to share control of Syria’s northeast.
Under the agreement, Turkey will hold the area it has seized in the invasion that began on Oct. 9, while Russian and Syrian troops will control the rest of the Syria-Turkey border. The deal gives Kurdish fighters 150 hours starting at noon Wednesday to withdraw from the area.
Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov warns that if the Kurds fail to do that, Russian and Syrian troops will step back and “the remaining Kurdish units will be steamrolled by the Turkish army.”
— AP
Lebanese troops move in to open roads closed by protesters
Lebanese troops are moving in to open several major roads in Beirut and other cities, scuffling in some places with anti-government protesters who had blocked the streets for the past week.
Thousands of troops are being deployed in Beirut and its suburbs, and in the southern cities of Sidon and Tyre to clear the roads.
#Lebanon, #Sidon. Army intelligence is trying to disperse the demonstrators https://t.co/P9RcPWAXr6
— orit perlov (@oritperlov) October 23, 2019
Beirut’s northern suburb of Zouk Mosbeh witnessed scuffles between protesters and troops who managed to briefly open the main highway to the capital before it was blocked again.
Nationwide demonstrations that began last week grew larger on Monday, after Prime Minister Saad Hariri announced a package of economic reforms the government hopes would help revived the struggling economy.
The protesters have denounced Hariri’s package as empty promises and are demanding the resignation of his Cabinet.
— AP
Gantz prepares to receive mandate to form next government
Blue and White chief Benny Gantz is meeting with fellow party leaders ahead of receiving the mandate to form the next government from President Reuven Rivlin.
Gantz is getting the mandate after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu failed to form a majority coalition following the deadlocked September election.
Gantz too is expected to face difficulties in forming a majority coalition despite expressing confidence he can reach a deal for a unity government.
He will have 28 days to try, and if he too fails, can ask parliament to agree on a candidate for prime minister.
If that too does not produce a new government, Israel could face yet another election — a third in the space of a year.
Rivlin will officially mandate Gantz with the task at a ceremony at 8 p.m. at his residence.
