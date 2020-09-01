The Times of Israel is liveblogging Tuesday’s developments as they unfold.
Kushner hopeful another Arab state will forge ties with Israel within ‘months’
Senior White House Adviser Jared Kushner predicts another Arab country could establish diplomatic ties with Israel within months.
“Let’s hope it’s months,” he tells UAE’s WAM news agency, when asked whether such a step was foreseeable in months, or years.
He doesn’t name the country.
“Obviously anything could happen, but the reality is that a lot of people are envious of the move that the United Arab Emirates has made,” says Kushner.
“We don’t solve problems by not talking to each other. So, normalizing relations and allowing people-to-people and business exchanges will only make the Middle East stronger and a more stable place,” adds the senior US official, during his trip to Abu Dhabi with an Israeli delegation.
Asked whether he believes all 22 Arab states will eventually recognize Israel, US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law replies: “100%.”
“I believe that it is logical for them to do it and I believe it is the right thing to do over time,” he says.
“I think thanks to the UAE leadership there will be a much bigger coalition. [There will be] what I call ‘a vocal majority’ that will be in favor of normalizing. I think the vocal minority who have been against it will be more and more isolated in the region,” he says.
Kushner also says the issue of Israeli annexation will be raised again “in the future” but “not in the near future,” without elaborating on a timeframe.
Israel suspended its West Bank annexation plans in exchange for normalization with the UAE.
Organizations plan Jewish education, Jewish summer camps in UAE as ties warm
The Jewish Agency’s Chairman Isaac Herzog says the quasi-government agency — along with the Jewish Federations of North America and Keren Hayesod — will invest in Jewish education in the United Arab Emirates, as the Gulf nation’s ties with Israel warm.
In coordination with the local Jewish community, the organizations will work on establishing “Jewish education, preserving Jewish identity, community life, summer camps and will consider sending an emissary,” says Herzog in a tweet, thanking Rabbi Yehuda Sarna, the head of the community for his “cooperation and for writing another chapter in the history of the Jewish people.”
A statement from the Jewish Agency says: “A special joint team from The Jewish Agency, Keren Hayesod and the Jewish Federations of North America will be established in the coming days to work with the Chief Rabbi of the UAE to determine the needs of the Jewish community in the region.
“The Jewish community in the UAE totals over 1,000 members, centered in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. It’s the first new Jewish community that’s being built in the Arab world in centuries and is comprised of Jews coming from all over the globe, including: Europe, North America, South Africa and the Arab world. Community members work in a variety of fields, serving as teachers, technicians, software developers, nurses and businesspeople.”
French president marks Lebanon’s centennial ahead of government talks
French President Emmanuel Macron plants a cedar tree in a forest north of Beirut, marking Lebanon’s centenary ahead of talks with officials on ways to help extract the country from an unprecedented economic crisis and the aftermath of last month’s massive blast that ripped through the Lebanese capital.
The visit is Macron’s second since the devastating August 4 explosion — the most destructive single incident in Lebanon’s history — that killed at least 190 people and injured more than 6,000. This time Macron’s visit, packed with events and political talks aimed at charting a way out of the crisis, also comes as Lebanon celebrates its 100th anniversary.
Macron arrived late Monday, a few hours after Lebanon’s Ambassador to Germany Mustapha Adib was appointed by the president, Michel Aoun, to form a new government after winning the backing of major political parties and leaders in Lebanon.
But the 48-year-old diplomat, little known to the public before he emerged abruptly as a consensus candidate, faces a mammoth task and has been rejected by activists and a public demanding that long-ruling politicians stand down.
France and the international community have said they will not provide financial assistance to Lebanon unless it implements reforms to fight widespread corruption and mismanagement that have brought the tiny nation to the brink of bankruptcy. Adib, a dual Lebanese-French citizen, promised to carry out the mission as he prepared to form a new Cabinet, saying he will work on reaching a bailout deal with the International Monetary Fund.
The International Monetary Fund welcomed Adib’s nomination, hoping a new government will be formed shortly “with a mandate to implement the policies and reforms that Lebanon needs to address the current crisis and restore sustainable growth.”
Ahead of his second visit, Macron warned Lebanon’s political class, telling POLITICO that he wants credible commitments from political party leaders on reforms, including a concrete timetable for changes and parliamentary elections within “six to 12 months.”
The next three months will be “fundamental” for real change to happen, and if it doesn’t, Macron said he would switch tack, taking punitive measures that range from withholding a vital international financial bailout to imposing sanctions against the ruling class.
“It’s the last chance for this system,” he told POLITICO while en route from Paris to Beirut on Monday evening.
— AP
After long delay, Poland accepts German envoy whose father was Nazi officer
Poland has accepted the appointment of a new German ambassador after an unusual delay of three months, reportedly rooted in Polish grievances over World War II.
Polish media have reported that the country’s conservative and nationalist ruling party, Law and Justice, resisted accepting Arndt Freytag von Loringhoven as an ambassador because his father served as a military officer for Nazi Germany during the war.
Nazi Germany’s invasion of Poland 81 years ago Tuesday sparked World War II, in which nearly 6 million Polish citizens died.
The three-month delay in Poland approving the agrément, or official diplomatic approval, for von Loringhoven had caused some tensions between Poland and Germany. The ties were already strained by other issues, including the Polish government’s anger over critical coverage of President Andrzej Duda in some independent media outlets with partial German ownership.
Jürgen Hardt, a foreign policy spokesman for German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s center-right bloc in parliament, welcomes the step but calls it “overdue.” He notes that the news reached him on the anniversary of the start of the war.
“It remains incomprehensible to us that the Polish government delayed the granting of the agrément for so long,” Hardt says. “Ambassador Freytag von Loringhoven is an experienced diplomat who has worked all his life for a close and trusting cooperation with Poland.”
— AP
Iran nuclear deal parties meet in Vienna amid US sanctions pressure
The signatories to the faltering Iran nuclear deal kick off a meeting in Vienna as the United States is bidding to restore international sanctions on the Islamic Republic and extend an arms embargo.
Britain, France, Germany, China and Russia are struggling to save the landmark 2015 accord with Iran, which has been progressively stepping up its nuclear activities since last year.
In a boost to Tuesday’s talks, the Iranian atomic energy last week agreed to allow inspectors of the UN nuclear watchdog to visit two sites suspected of having hosted undeclared activity in the early 2000s.
International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) head Rafael Grossi had traveled to Iran on his first trip since taking up the top post last year and after months of calling for access.
Results from any site visits are, however, expected to take three months, according to a diplomat familiar with the matter, so “it risks being a problem then with the Iranians” if anything undeclared and nuclear-related is found.
The Tuesday meeting is chaired by EU senior official Helga Schmid with representatives from Britain, China, France, Germany, Iran and Russia attending.
— AFP
Bye bye, Abu Dhabi: Israel-bound El Al flight takes off
The return flight to Israel from the UAE is taking off from Abu Dhabi.
The plane will fly over Saudi Arabia for a second time as it makes its way back to Tel Aviv, shaving hours off the flight time.
The flight time is estimated at 3 hours and 20 minutes.
Southern rabbi accused of sex crimes named
The rabbi who has been accused of sex crimes is identified as Netanel Shriki of the southern town of Netivot.
Two women who sought counsel from Shriki have accused him of sexual assault.
He was arrested and his remand is extended by a court for another three days.
As school year begins, some closed by virus, others open in defiance of rules
Two teachers in Jerusalem and the Golan Heights have fallen ill with COVID-19, prompting two schools to close their doors on the day the school year began.
Some 2.4 million students went back to school on Tuesday, while highly infected areas were instructed to keep their schools closed, for now.
Not all have heeded the Health Ministry order, however, with at least one school in Beitar Illit and schools in neighborhoods of East Jerusalem with high infection rates opening in defiance of the health regulations.
In 1st reaction to normalization deal, Iran’s Khamenei accuses UAE of ‘betrayal’
Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei accuses the United Arab Emirates of betraying the Muslim world with its agreement to normalize relations with Israel.
“The #UAE betrayed the world of Islam, the Arab nations, the region’s countries, and #Palestine,” Khamenei says, according to his official Twitter account.
“Of course, this betrayal won’t last long but the stigma will stay with them,” he adds in a series of tweets.
“I hope the Emiratis soon wake up and compensate for what they have done,” Khamenei says.
“The UAE rulers opened the door of the region to the Zionists, and they have ignored and normalized the question of Palestine.”
It is Khamenei’s first reaction to the agreement between the UAE and Israel that US President Donald Trump announced on August 13.
— AFP
Israel and UAE clinch first MOU on banking and finance
Israel and the United Arab Emirates have signed a first formal memorandum of understanding (MOU) on banking and finance, including preventing terror financing, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says.
A statement by the Prime Minister’s Office says the MOU was signed by the PMO’s acting director-general Ronen Peretz and by the governor of the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates, Abdulhamid Saeed.
According to the MOU, Jerusalem and Abu Dhabi will form a joint committee to promote cooperation in finance and investments. That will entail removing financial obstacles currently preventing mutual investment between the countries, and advancing joint investments in the capital market.
The countries will also discuss promoting cooperation in banking and payment regulation.
They will “create a special work group to create the conditions for joint investments that meet international standards, including in fighting money laundering and terror financing,” according to the PMO statement.
“I welcome the first understandings signed in Abu Dhabi,” says Netanyahu. “These understandings will help us promote mutual investments and broad collaborations. We will soon announce additional agreements on aviation, tourism, trade and more.”
Officials board Israeli flight as UAE trip comes to a close
Israeli and US officials in the UAE are boarding their flight back to Israel, which will again fly over Saudi Arabia en route to Tel Aviv, as a historic visit to the Emirates comes to a close.
The El Al flight’s return journey has been named 972, in a nod to Israel’s area code. The departing flight was named 971, in tribute to the UAE’s area code.
The plane — the first non-cargo route to make the direct return journey from Abu Dhabi to Tel Aviv — is expected to fly over Saudi Arabia.
