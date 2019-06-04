The Times of Israel is liveblogging Tuesday’s events as they happen.
Labor party sets leadership race for July 2
Labor party leaders say the party’s leadership primary will take place on July 2, ahead of the September 17 general elections.
Leader Avi Gabbay led the party to its worst-ever ballot showing, with just six seats. Party institutions have yet to decide whether the party will hold a vote for the remainder of the party’s Knesset list.
Gaza incendiary devices spark 3 fires in Eshkol region
Three brush fires near the Gaza border are said to have been caused by incendiary devices launched from the Palestinian enclave.
The determination comes from the Fire and Rescue Services after firefighters gained control over the fires in the Eshkol Regional Council area.
Lod man, 30, accused of beating sister to death in ‘honor killing’
A 30-year-old Lod man is accused of murdering his sister, whose body was discovered last month in a suitcase in the Ben Shemen Forest in central Israel.
The victim, Najla al-Amouri, 19, was believed killed in a so-called “honor killing,” the murder of a female family member over behavior, usually romantic in nature, deemed by male family members to have “dishonored” the family.
In an indictment set to be filed tomorrow, police say they believe the as-yet unnamed suspect, al-Amouri’s brother, beat her to death, placed her body in the suitcase, then attempted to bury her in the forest.
Tourist arrivals, Israelis’ departures spike in first months of 2019
Some 2.03 million arrivals entered Israel from January through May 2019, a 10 percent jump from the same period in 2018, according to figures released today by the Central Bureau of Statistics.
Of that number, 1.9 million arrivals were tourists, a jump of 8%.
The first five month of 2019 also saw 2.7 million departures by air of Israelis traveling abroad — a 6 percent spike from the same period in 2018.
Another 240,000 departures occurred over Israel’s land borders with Egypt and Jordan during the same period, a 20% jump from last year apparently driven by Israelis’ return to vacationing in the Sinai Peninsula.
Right-wing activists protest McDonald’s refusal to open West Bank branch
A right-wing activist group made up of wounded IDF veterans is accusing the McDonald’s fast food chain of “boycotting” Israeli West Bank settlements.
The group, which calls itself the Forum of IDF Wounded for Israel’s Security, placed large signs today in front of McDonald’s branches in Tel Aviv warning Israelis that the restaurant “is controlled by a company that boycotts parts of Israel. By entering this area you become a supporter of the boycott.”
The move comes a day after Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan protested to the finance and transportation ministries over McDonald’s participation in a state tender to open an establishment at Ben Gurion Airport.
McDonald’s licensing rights in Israel are held by Aloniel, a company controlled by businessman and former Peace Now co-founder Omri Padan, who in 2013 refused calls to open a branch of the fast-food chain in the West Bank city of Ariel.
Jared Kushner heads to Brussels for peace plan talks
BRUSSELS — US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and Middle East peace adviser Jared Kushner will hold talks with European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker in Brussels on Tuesday, the EU announces.
“The [EU Commission] president [Jean-Claude Juncker] will meet Jared Kushner, senior adviser to the president of the United States of America, Donald Trump. They will discuss the Middle East situation and other geopolitical issues,” Commission spokeswoman Mina Andreeva told reporters.
Kushner is set to launch the first, economic, phase of the long-touted Trump administration peace plan later this month. A number of Sunni Arab states have said they will attend the rollout in Bahrain, as will Israel, but Palestinians have declined to attend, citing what they say is the Trump administration’s bias.
Trump administration officials have in recent weeks dampened expectations about the peace rollout. Kushner in an interview broadcast Sunday expressed doubts about the Palestinians ability to govern themselves, and Mike Pompeo, the secretary of state, last week told Jewish leaders that the plan might not “gain traction.”
— AFP and JTA
