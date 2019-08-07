The Times of Israel is liveblogging Wednesday’s events as they unfold.
Lapid: I’m a wild man, Gantz was cool with anti-Haredi video
Blue and White No. 2 Yair Lapid is denying reports of a rift within the party, which have multiplied in recent days after some fellow party members chided him for a video that was derided as anti-Semitic.
“Every Haredi person who was outraged first laughed,” he says of the video, which portrayed ultra-Orthodox members of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government as money-grubbing pork-barrel politicians.
He claims aides of party leader Benny Gantz saw the video before it went out.
On Monday, Moshe Ya’alon, another member of the party’s top tier, said he and Gantz had opposed the video, which was “not their style.”
Lapid describes Gantz as “statesmanlike and levelheaded,” but says he himself is “a bit of a wild man.”
He also says an anti-Netanyahu mutiny in Likud is “already starting.”
East Jerusalem man files official police complaint over gun-planting episode
An East Jerusalem Palestinian who was falsely portrayed as having a rifle hidden in his home in a police documentary on TV has filed an official complaint with the police’s internal investigations department.
Police apologized for the incident Tuesday and said they would investigate, after Samer Sleiman said he had been identified and ostracized despite his face being blurred.
He was set to file a complaint accusing the police of slandering him and harming his privacy.
“Why did they choose me,” he tells reporters upon entering police headquarters in Jerusalem to file the complaint. “I didn’t even know it was being filmed for TV. … they didn’t ask me and just said there is an order.”
Police said they had intelligence of smuggled weapons, but when they did not find one, planted one for the cameras instead. They blamed the show’s producers for the idea.
Sleiman also confirms a report that he received a threatening call from someone he understood to be a police officer telling him to back off the case.
“It’s not good for you to make so much noise. It would be better to put this in a quiet corner,” he says the person told him, according to Ynet.
UN says Israel ‘advancing effective annexation’ of West Bank
United Nations Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Nickolay Mladenov is also panning Israel over its approval of settlement homes.
“The expansion of settlements has no legal effect and constitutes a flagrant violation of international law. By advancing the effective annexation of the West Bank, it undermines the chances for establishing a Palestinian state based on relevant UN resolutions, as part of a negotiated two-state solution,” he says.
“It must cease immediately and completely,” he adds.
Death toll in Kabul blast up to 14
The toll from a Taliban suicide attack in Kabul has risen to at least 14 dead and 145 wounded, an Afghan official says.
“Fourteen were martyred, 145 injured in today’s explosion,” deputy interior minister General Khoshal Sadat tells reporters, hours after a huge blast shook the Afghan capital.
— AFP
Britain slams Israeli settlement approvals
London is lashing Israel over its approval of some 2,300 settlement homes earlier this week, saying it “promotes the effective annexation of the West Bank.”
“We urge Israel to halt its settlement expansion, which is contrary to international law,” new Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab says according to a statement from the Foreign Office.
It also urges more building permits for Palestinians in Israel-controlled Area C of the West Bank and expresses “serious concern” over Israel’s demolition of homes abutting the security barrier in East Jerusalem last month.
The statement comes after the EU said Tuesday that Israeli settlement expansion “erodes the viability of the two-state solution and the prospects for a lasting peace.”
Israel on Monday and Tuesday approved plans for 2,304 homes in the West Bank, many of them in isolated areas far beyond the settlement blocs Israel hopes to keep in a final status deal.
