Lebanon’s Hariri says not candidate for own succession

A New York judge throws out state mortgage fraud charges against Paul Manafort, ruling that the criminal case is too similar to one that has already landed US President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman in federal prison.

The move is a blow to what has widely been seen as an attempt by Manhattan’s district attorney, a Democrat, to hedge against the possibility that Trump would pardon Manafort for federal crimes.

Manafort was convicted in two federal cases stemming from his business dealings and is serving a 7½-year prison sentence.

Judge Maxwell Wiley rules that state law precludes prosecution, citing double jeopardy grounds.

Manafort, 70, isn’t in court for Wiley’s ruling because of a health problem.

Manafort’s lawyers had argued that the state charges should have been dismissed because they involve some of the same allegations as federal cases that have landed Manafort behind bars.

In a hearing that lasts just a few minutes, Wiley says he agrees, announcing his ruling to prosecutors and Manafort’s lawyers.

He says a detailed explanation is provided in a written decision, a copy of which has yet to be provided to media.

“Basically, the law of double jeopardy in New York state provides a very narrow window for prosecution,” the judge says.

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr.’s office says it will appeal the decision.

