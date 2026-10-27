Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, October 27, 2026

Liberman suggests soldiers’ votes could boost Yisrael Beytenu to 14 or 15 seats, urges Likud members to defect

By Shira Silkoff Today, 12:01 am
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google

Yisrael Beytenu chair Avigdor Liberman says he believes his party could win as many as 14 or 15 seats once the votes of IDF soldiers have been counted, after exit polls by major broadcasters suggest he’ll win eight seats.

The hawkish leader urges patience as he addresses his supporters at Yisrael Beytenu’s election headquarters in Tel Aviv, and jokes that he was late to his party’s event due to a doctor’s appointment to treat his “short fuse.”

“We have to hold on until we see the actual, final results,” he says, estimating that final results won’t be available until at least Friday morning and urging supporters to exercise “restraint.”

“By Friday we will have a much clearer picture,” he says, “and a much more optimistic one than what we see today.”

Turning to Likud members, Liberman urges them to launch a “rebellion” and defect from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s camp to allow for the establishment of a “true” right-wing government.

At present, he says, the so-called “national camp” is made up of “self-serving opportunists clinging to their seats.”

Netanyahu “has no connection to the teachings of Jabotinsky, and no connection to the Revisionist movement,” Liberman says. “He is driven solely by personal and familial interests. Therefore, you within Likud must raise the banner of rebellion so that the entire national camp can be properly restored.”

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.