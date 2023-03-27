Join our Community
Live UpdateFrom the Liveblog of Monday, March 27, 2023

McDonald’s announces it will join the strike against the judicial overhaul

27 March 2023, 12:28 pm Edit
A woman standing under a McDonald's sign in central Jerusalem, February 2, 2023 (Nati Shohat/Flash90)
The McDonald’s chain in Israel announces that it is also joining the strike and closing its branches nationwide starting at noon.

The chain operates around 200 stores across Israel — both kosher and non-kosher — and is the largest burger franchise in the country.

