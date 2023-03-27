Live UpdateFrom the Liveblog of Monday, March 27, 2023
McDonald’s announces it will join the strike against the judicial overhaul
The McDonald’s chain in Israel announces that it is also joining the strike and closing its branches nationwide starting at noon.
The chain operates around 200 stores across Israel — both kosher and non-kosher — and is the largest burger franchise in the country.
