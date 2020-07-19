Ministers spar over suggestion that alternative virus plans be formed

Environmental Protection Minister Gila Gamliel (Likud) and Economy Minister Amir Peretz (Labor) got into a tiff during a cabinet meeting, according to several Hebrew media reports.

During the meeting Peretz suggested creating a committee that will form alternative plans to deal with the coronavirus for the government to consider beyond what ministers are being presented by the Health Ministry and National Security Council.

“We don’t need to rely only on the NSC reports. The time has come for every proposal that comes up to have an alternative proposals alongside the NSC proposals,” Peretz is quoted saying.

Gamliel reportedly shot back: “Things worked great during the first round without needing unity and power sharing. We need to let the prime minister manage the crisis and not put spokes in his wheels.”