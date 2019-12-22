Netanyahu denies High Court’s authority to rule if he can form government

Responding to the High Court decision to take on a petition arguing that it is against the law for Benjamin Netanyahu to form the next government after being charged in a series of graft cases, the prime minister says that the court does not have the authority to make such a decision.

“Something simple for democracy: in a democracy, those who decide who will lead the people are the people, no one else. Otherwise, its simply not democracy,” Netanyahu says in a video released on his social media channels.

The High Court will hold a hearing on the petition next week, on December 31 at 9 a.m., before a three-judge panel led by Chief Justice Esther Hayut and including Deputy Chief Justice Hanan Melcer and Justice Uzi Vogelman.

— Raoul Wootliff